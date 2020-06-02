  • search
    Cyclone Nisarga: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as the city braces for first tropical cyclone

    New Delhi, June 02: The tropical cyclonic Strom Nisarga developed in the Arabian Sea is moving northwards at a speed of four kilometre per hour and is currently 550 kilometre away from Mumbai.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warned that the cyclonic storm Nisarga is likely to make landfall between Harihareshwar in Maharashtra's Raigad and Daman on June 3.

      "It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till noon of June 2 Noon and then re-curve north-north-eastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 03rd June," the bulletin added.

