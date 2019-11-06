Cyclone MAHA weakens, to hit Gujarat coast on Nov 7; Heavy rains likely at several places

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Nov 06: Cyclone Maha, after intensifying into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, has weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecasting agency reports that Cyclone Maha weakened and lay centred, about 540 km west-southwest of Diu. To move east-northeastwards with further weakening; to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Maha is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar as a Cyclonic Storm by November 7 morning. Heavy rainfall accompanied by winds reaching to 90 Kmph are expected.

Gujarat and Saurashtra region will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the wake of Cyclone Maha. In Gujarat, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar, Rajkot will receive heavy rains tomorrow. Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Vadodara are expected to receive heavy shower on Thursday, said IMD.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy snowfall and rains have been predicted in union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for three days starting from today, IMD predicted.