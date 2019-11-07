  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone ‘Maha' updates: Storm 250 kms from Porbandar, likely to weaken further

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: Cyclone Maha, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, is 250 kms from Gujarat's Porbandar. The Cyclone is expected to cause widespread rainfall in Gujarat and other parts of Inia's Western Coast, but its intensity has significantly lessened than predicted previously.

    IMD's latest prediction says that Cyclone Maha will skirt the coast of Gujarat and lie around 40 kms below Diu by noon Thursday. The IMD has predicted that Maha will have weakened to a deep depression by then and that it will become a depression by evening.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Maha is expected to cross between Diu and Porbandar as a cyclonic storm. Maha developed near southeastern India during the middle of last week. The storm slowly moved in a northwest direction strengthening further. On Monday, it became an extremely severe cyclonic storm, but by Wednesday, it weakened to a severe cyclonic storm, according to Accuweather.

    The latest update says that the cyclonic storm 'Maha' is about 250 km southwest of Porbandar, 250 km west-southwest of Veraval and 290 km west-southwest of Diu.

    "It is very likely to move east-northeastwards, weaken further into a deep depression by tomorrow morning," reports quoted IMD as saying.

    Gujarat and Saurashtra region will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

    [With Cyclone Bulbul brewing in Bay of Bengal, India braces for 7th Hurricane]

    During the last week of October, two cyclonic storms were brewing together in the Arabian Sea which is a rare occurrence. While the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm 'Maha', the other one,'Kyarr, had turned into a super cyclone. Two storms in the Arabian Sea at the same time is said to be a rare occurrence.

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone storm gujarat

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 0:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue