Cyclone Maha: Heavy rains likely in 4 Kerala districts, IMD issues orange alert

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 31: With heavy rains lashing parts of Kerala due to the presence of cyclonic storm Maha over Arabian Sea, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions including professional colleges in Kochi and Paravur taluks in Ernakulam district, Kodungallur and Chavakad taluks of Thrissur district will remain closed on Thursday.

A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on Wednesday. Called 'Maha' (pronounced as M'maha), it is likely to weaken into a 'cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm would move over Lakshadweep Islands before emerging into the eastcentral Arabian Sea. Lakshadweep will receive extremely heavy rainfall today.

Cyclone 'Maha' spins up over Lakshadweep; to become very severe cyclone

It also issued red warning, urging officials to take action, for Lakshadweep and an orange warning or for authorities "to be alert" for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode on Thursday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in these four districts on Thursday.

Over the next two days, Lakshadweep and parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains due to a cyclone in the Arabia Sea. Cyclone Maha, which is likely to pass Lakshadweep today, is moving towards eastcentral Arabian Sea.

Fishermen along the west coast have been advised against venturing into sea for the next 48 hours.