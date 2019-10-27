Cyclone Kyarr to intensify in next 3 hours, heavy rains likely in Maharashtra, Goa and K'taka

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Oct 27: India Meteorological Department on Sunday announced that cyclonic storm Kyarr is likely to enter into 'extremely severe' category over the east-central Arabian Sea.

''Cyclone Kyarr lays about 540km west-southwest of Mumbai and 1500km east of Salalah (Oman). It's very likely to further intensify into a Super Cyclonic Storm during next 3 hrs. It's likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days,'' read the IMD report.

Coast Guard Commander S S Dasila has said that their ships and Dornier aircraft is keeping watch at sea to carry out any search and rescue operation. He said their ships are being relayed information on the positions of fishing boats on the Indian waters.

Cyclone Kyarr: Depression off-Goa coast may intensify into a storm, Red-Alert issued

Sea condition likely to be very rough along and off Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coasts in the next 12 hours and along and off south Gujrat coast during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an advisory for fishermen in Maharashtra not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours. Tourists have also been asked to avoid coastal areas along Goa and Maharashtra.

However Skymet Weather, private weather forecast agency stated that by October 27, the impact of cyclone Kyarr would start reducing over the Indian Coast, as the system would move further westwards.

"By October 28 the speed of winds would ease down and vary between 30 and 40 kmph, gusting 50 to kmph only," read the Skymet Weather report.