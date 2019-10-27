  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Kyarr to intensify in next 3 hours, heavy rains likely in Maharashtra, Goa and K'taka

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 27: India Meteorological Department on Sunday announced that cyclonic storm Kyarr is likely to enter into 'extremely severe' category over the east-central Arabian Sea.

    ''Cyclone Kyarr lays about 540km west-southwest of Mumbai and 1500km east of Salalah (Oman). It's very likely to further intensify into a Super Cyclonic Storm during next 3 hrs. It's likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days,'' read the IMD report.

    Cyclone Kyarr to intensify in next 3 hours, heavy rains likely in Maharashtra, Goa and Ktaka
    Representational Image

    Coast Guard Commander S S Dasila has said that their ships and Dornier aircraft is keeping watch at sea to carry out any search and rescue operation. He said their ships are being relayed information on the positions of fishing boats on the Indian waters.

    Cyclone Kyarr: Depression off-Goa coast may intensify into a storm, Red-Alert issued

    Sea condition likely to be very rough along and off Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coasts in the next 12 hours and along and off south Gujrat coast during next 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an advisory for fishermen in Maharashtra not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours. Tourists have also been asked to avoid coastal areas along Goa and Maharashtra.

    However Skymet Weather, private weather forecast agency stated that by October 27, the impact of cyclone Kyarr would start reducing over the Indian Coast, as the system would move further westwards.

    "By October 28 the speed of winds would ease down and vary between 30 and 40 kmph, gusting 50 to kmph only," read the Skymet Weather report.

    More HEAVY RAINS News

    Read more about:

    heavy rains cyclone maharashtra

    Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue