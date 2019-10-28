Cyclone Kyarr likely to weaken by evening; Heavy rains expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 28: A day after it was classified as 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', Cyclone Kyarr is now moving west-northwestwards and is likely to hit the Oman coast by October 31. The intensity of the supercyclone is likely to weaken after October 28, according to the IMD's latest bulletin.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted,'' Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, today. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha.''

However, the sea condition remains phenomenal over the east-central Arabian Sea around the system centre and is likely to remain so till 30th October and could improve gradually from the evening of 31st October.

Cyclone Kyarr: Depression off-Goa coast may intensify into a storm, Red-Alert issued

''Sea condition is very likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian sea around the system centre. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' read the IMD Bulletin.

As per IMD's predictions, Super Cyclone Kyarr will weaken into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm by 28 October evening and subside into a cyclonic storm by 2 November.

Kyarr is the first super cyclone after Cyclone Gonu in 2007, considered the strongest-ever to have been witnessed over the Arabian Sea.