Cyclone Kyarr: Depression off-Goa coast may intensify into a storm, Red-Alert issued

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Panaji, Oct 25: The deep depression in the Arabian Sea off-Goa Coast is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm which would be called 'Kyarr'. The cyclone is likely to bring heavy rainfall in Goa and other regions of the West Coast. The system is currently around 235.7 km from Panaji.

IMD has issued a red-level alert for districts along the west coast in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka for Friday.

"A deep depression approximately 235.7 km from Panaji is expected to concentrate into a cyclonic storm and move north-northeastward," Goa Meteorological was quoted as saying.

Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea for the coming three-four days. The warning on 25 October has been upgraded from orange colour to red colour.

Extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 20 centimetres) is very likely at one or two places over districts of Goa on 25 October, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Coastal regions of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka could be in for some heavy rainfall.

IMD's Goa observatory issued an advisory saying tourists should avoid visiting the coastal state till October 27.

How are cyclones named?

Cyclones and hurricanes that create havoc and destruction and even those that don't, are often given peculiar names like 'Fani', 'Titli', 'Laila', 'Helen' etc. Have you ever wondered on how these are chosen and why?

[Cyclone Vayu: A list of do's and don'ts to stay safe]

The tradition started with hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, where tropical storms that reach sustained wind speeds of 39 miles per hour were given names. Incidentally, hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones are all the same, just different names for tropical storms in different parts of the world; Hurricane in the Atlantic, Typhoon in the Pacific and Cyclone in the Indian Ocean.

Why are they named?

The practise of naming tropical cyclones help in the quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be far easier to remember. Naming cyclones helps to identify each individual tropical cyclone, makes it easier to report on them, heightens interest in warnings, increases community preparedness, and does not confuse the public.