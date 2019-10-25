  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Kyarr: Depression off-Goa coast may intensify into a storm, Red-Alert issued

    By Vishal S
    |

    Panaji, Oct 25: The deep depression in Arabian Sea off-Goa Coast is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm which would be called 'Kyarr'. The cyclone is likely to bring heavy rainfall in Goa and other regions of the West Coast. The system is currently around 235.7 kms from Panaji.

    IMD has issued a red-level alert for districts along the west coast in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka for Friday.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    "A deep depression approximately 235.7 kms from Panaji is expected to concentrate into cyclonic storm and move north northeastward," Goa Meteorological was quoted as saying.

    Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea for the coming three-four days. The warning on 25 October has been upgraded from orange colour to red colour.

    Extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 20 centimetres) is very likely at one or two places over districts of Goa on 25 October, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Coastal regionsof Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka could be in for some heavy rainfall.

    IMD's Goa observatory issued an advisory saying tourists should avoid visiting the coastal state till October 27.

    How are cyclones named?

    Cyclones and hurricanes that create havoc and destruction and even those that don't, are often given peculiar names like 'Fani', 'Titli', 'Laila', 'Helen' etc. Have you ever wondered on how these are chosen and why?

    [Cyclone Vayu: A list of do's and don'ts to stay safe]

    The tradition started with hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, where tropical storms that reach sustained wind speeds of 39 miles per hour were given names. Incidentally, hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones are all the same, just different names for tropical storms in different parts of the world; Hurricane in the Atlantic, Typhoon in the Pacific and Cyclone in the Indian Ocean.

    Why are they named?

    The practice of naming tropical cyclones help in the quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be far easier to remember. Naming cyclones helps to identify each individual tropical cyclone, makes it easier to report on them, heightens interest in warnings, increases community preparedness, and does not confuse the public.

    More GOA News

    Read more about:

    goa cyclone

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue