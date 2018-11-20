Cyclone Gaja: 'Will seek financial aid from Union Govt, says TN CM Palaniswami

Chennai, Nov 20: Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday distributed relief material to people affected by Cyclone Gaja in Pudukkottai.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said,"We have sought time from the PM Modi, we will explain everything and seek financial assistance from the Union Government."

In the early hours of November 16, Tamil Nadu bore witness to nature's fury with cyclone Gaja making landfall in the coastal districts between Nagapatinam and Vedaranyam and created havoc through the entire route that it passed. Several districts which were not given the red alert too were massively impacted.

Also Read | Cyclone Gaja Updates: Heavy rains to lash Lakshadweep

Earlier on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Those with severe injuries will be provided with Rs 1 lakh each, while those whose injuries are not grievous in nature will get Rs 25,000 compensation.

Palaniswami said 1.7 lakh trees had been uprooted, 735 cattle died, 1.17 lakh houses damaged and 88,102 hectares of agricultural land has been affected in coastal districts.

Nearly 2.50 lakh people have been provided accommodation in 483 relief camps. As many as 1,014 mobile medical vans have been set up, and so far one lakh people in affected areas have benefited from it, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Cyclone Gaja: A list of do's and don'ts during and before the landfall

Noting that 39,938 electric poles and 347 transformers had been damaged in the affected districts, he said 12,532 men of the state electricity board have been despatched to take up the repair work.

Palaniswami had also urged all political leaders and people to extend a helping hand in this time of need. "It is a natural calamity. There should not be any differences like opposition, ruling party in taking up relief operations. I appeal to everyone to help the affected people," he said.