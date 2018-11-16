Cyclone Gaja Updates: Over 81,000 people evacuated, death toll reaches 12

Chennai, Nov 17: Cyclone Gaja hit Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu early Friday morning, following which heavy rains and strong winds were reported. As the cyclone made its landfall at around 1.40 am, the intensity of the winds decreased for a brief while before rising again.

Over 76,000 people have been evacuated across the state.

People were vacated from low lying areas and sheltered at over 300 relief centres in six districts including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur, reported news agency PTI.

A MET department bulletin issued at 3.15 said that though the centre of the cyclone is over, real sector of eyewall is still over sea. It would take an hour to move to land. The storm is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next six, the MET department also said in its update.

In an attempt to mitigate damage to properties and human lives, the state administration headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has planned to evacuate around 20,000 people residing on the coastal line and moving them to relief camps.

"Cuddalore district has been moderately affected. Due to the moderate rainfall and winds, there are many instances of trees falling down. Since administration was on alert nothing major has happened," says Gagandeep Singh Bedi, In-charge for Disaster Management Officer. Revenue Minister R B Udaya Kumar said that the government has tackled the cyclone situation successfully, as reported by PTI. "This was a challenging task...we are confident that we have faced it safely 100 per cent" Kumar was quoted saying, adding all post-cyclone tasks like cleaning up storm-affected areas has begun. Death toll due to Cyclone Gaja reaches 12. According to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 81,948 people were evacuated from low lying areas and sheltered in 471 relief centres in six districts Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur. Normal life is several parts of coastal is severely affected. Due to heavy wind during the cyclone's landfall, trees, high mast lamps and some power poles in locations including Vedaranyam, Mannargudi, Irulneeki at Tiruvarur District got uprooted. Uprooted trees have fallen on the roads which are being removed by civic workers. Severe Cyclonic Storm 'GAJA' weakened into Cyclonic storm about 95 km west of Athirampattinam and 110 km NE of Kodaikanal with wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph. #NDRF #TeamsDeployment #GajaCyclone pic.twitter.com/Yc1BGBNrNe — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) November 15, 2018 15 Teams of NDRF are prepositioned at Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar. Death Toll increases to 7 in Tamil Nadu. #GajaCycloneUpdates nomenclature of #Gaja Cyclone pic.twitter.com/BkZowKAeh5 — R04 (@balajir04) November 15, 2018 Cyclone Gaja hit Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu early Friday morning. Check here how and why the cylone was named 'Gaja'. Trees uprooted damaged in Nagapattinam in the overnight rainfall and strong winds which hit the town. NDRF team carrying out clearance work in the area 2 dead in Cuddalore district as Cyclone Gaja ravages Tamil Nadu. #GajaCycloneUpdates

கஜா என்ட்றி ஏன் வண்டிய கானோம் pic.twitter.com/bZuh25fVEN — மரணம் (@itz_me_maranam) November 16, 2018 Electricity supply was disconnected in Nagapattinam and in several other coastal regions across Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH: Strong winds and rainfall hit Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. According to MET, #GajaCyclone is expected to make a landfall tonight. pic.twitter.com/heqUK8Ho0A — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018 Houses collapse, trees uprooted Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds as outer edge of the cyclone reaches shore. Roofs of many thatched houses damaged in Vedaranyam. Trees uprooted in Nagapattinam town as cyclone nears shores between Karaikal and Vedaranyam. 29,000 permanent cyclone shelters: TN minister for industries M C Sampath said,''Chief Minister had instructed district administration, so they are on alert at all places. There has not been a single incident. Cuddalore district has seen so many cyclones, so our preparation is very good.'' ''There are 29,000 permanent cyclone shelters, 233 shelters made in schools, colleges & marriage halls. More than 5000 people are present in these shelters, food is being provided to them,'' he further said. Schools, colleges to remain closed With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday Fishermen warned in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu Fishermen in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu have been warned not to venture in deep sea in view of Cyclone Gaja.