Cyclone Gaja heading towards coastal Tamil Nadu, expected to make landfall on Nov 15

    Cyclone Gaja is heading towards coastal Tamil Nadu and is at present around 820 km east northeast of Nagapattinam. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday (November 15) between Chennai and Nagapattinam.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' now lies at about 820 km east northeast of Nagapattinam. It is expected to cross between Chennai and Nagapattinam during forenoon on 15th Nov. Sea will be very rough, fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 15th Nov," Director of IMD Chennai told the media today.

    The cyclone is very likely to move west south-westwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the next 24 hours and maintain the intensity during subsequent 24 hours.

    The fishermen in Tamil Nadu has been advised not to venture into the sea. Areas near Chennai and Nagapattinam may experience heavy rainfall on November 14 and 15. heavy rainfall is also expected in north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh from evening of 14th November. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for areas in coastal Tamil Nadu

    The IMD also said squalls, with wind speeds touching 65 kmph, would commence along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from Wednesday morning.

    "It is very likely to increase gradually, becoming a gale, with wind speeds clocking 100 kmph," the IMD statement said.

    Gaja will be the second cyclone to hit the coastal area in a month after Cyclone Titli wreaked havoc in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on October 11.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 14:16 [IST]
