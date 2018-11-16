  • search

Cyclone Gaja expected to touch the land within 1 hour, says MET

    Chennai, Nov 16: Cyclone Gaja is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu within 1 hour on Thursday night, bringing with it extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 centimetres in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Eye of the cyclone Gaja is expected to touch the land
    Balachandran, Chennai MET department said,''Gaja Cyclone now lies at about 80 km southeast of Karaikal, moving at rate of 16 km/r. It's expected to cross b/w Vedaranyam&Nagapattinam b/w 12 am-3 am. Within next 1 hr,eye of the cyclone is expected to touch the land. Winds speed is 100-120 km/hr.''

    29,000 permanent cyclone shelters:
    TN minister for industries M C Sampath said,''Chief Minister had instructed district administration, so they are on alert at all places. There has not been a single incident. Cuddalore district has seen so many cyclones, so our preparation is very good.''

    ''There are 29,000 permanent cyclone shelters, 233 shelters made in schools, colleges & marriage halls. More than 5000 people are present in these shelters, food is being provided to them,'' he further said.

    cyclone gaja chennai tamil nadu weather rains met department

    Friday, November 16, 2018, 0:09 [IST]
