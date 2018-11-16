As Cyclone Gaja making a landfall, heavy rain, strong winds batter Tamil Nadu coast

Chennai, Nov 16: Cyclone Gaja is now making a landfall in Tamil Nadu on Thursday late evening, bringing with it extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 centimetres in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD further warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at most places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai.

In an attempt to mitigate damage to properties and human lives, the state administration headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has planned to evacuate around 20,000 people residing on the coastal line and moving them to relief camps.

#WATCH: Strong winds and rainfall hit Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. According to MET, #GajaCyclone is expected to make a landfall tonight. pic.twitter.com/heqUK8Ho0A — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018 Houses collapse, trees uprooted Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds as outer edge of the cyclone reaches shore. Roofs of many thatched houses damaged in Vedaranyam. Trees uprooted in Nagapattinam town as cyclone nears shores between Karaikal and Vedaranyam. 29,000 permanent cyclone shelters: TN minister for industries M C Sampath said,''Chief Minister had instructed district administration, so they are on alert at all places. There has not been a single incident. Cuddalore district has seen so many cyclones, so our preparation is very good.'' ''There are 29,000 permanent cyclone shelters, 233 shelters made in schools, colleges & marriage halls. More than 5000 people are present in these shelters, food is being provided to them,'' he further said. Schools, colleges to remain closed With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday Fishermen warned in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu Fishermen in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu have been warned not to venture in deep sea in view of Cyclone Gaja.