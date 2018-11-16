  • search

As Cyclone Gaja closes in, heavy rain, strong winds hit Tamil Nadu coast

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Nov 16: Cyclone Gaja will make a landfall in Tamil Nadu on Thursday late evening, bringing with it extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 centimetres in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Cyclone Gaja expected to touch the land within 1 hour, says MET

    IMD further warned of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at most places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai.

    In an attempt to mitigate damage to properties and human lives, the state administration headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has planned to evacuate around 20,000 people residing on the coastal line and moving them to relief camps.

    Houses collapse, trees uprooted

    Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds as outer edge of the cyclone reaches shore. Roofs of many thatched houses damaged in Vedaranyam. Trees uprooted in Nagapattinam town as cyclone nears shores between Karaikal and Vedaranyam.

    29,000 permanent cyclone shelters:

    29,000 permanent cyclone shelters:

    TN minister for industries M C Sampath said,''Chief Minister had instructed district administration, so they are on alert at all places. There has not been a single incident. Cuddalore district has seen so many cyclones, so our preparation is very good.''

    ''There are 29,000 permanent cyclone shelters, 233 shelters made in schools, colleges & marriage halls. More than 5000 people are present in these shelters, food is being provided to them,'' he further said.

    Schools, colleges to remain closed

    Schools, colleges to remain closed

    With the Tamil Nadu government already declaring that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby, the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday

    Fishermen warned in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu

    Fishermen warned in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu

    Fishermen in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu have been warned not to venture in deep sea in view of Cyclone Gaja.

    Read more about:

    cyclone gaja chennai tamil nadu weather rains met department

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue