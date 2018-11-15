Cyclone Gaja expected to strike today; Schools, colleges to be closed in 6 TN districts

Schools shut, Anna University postpones exam

All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed today in view of the cyclone.

In view of the impending landfall of the storm, Chennai's Anna University has cancelled examinations scheduled for Thursday, stating that new dates will be announced later.

Navy on standby

Two Naval ships Ranvir and Khanjar are on standby to proceed to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief, evacuation, logistic support&medical aid.Ships will be embarked with additional divers,doctors, inflatable rubber boats,integral helicopters and relief material.

6,000 relief centres have been set up across the state. 10 NDRF teams are on stand by.

Bengaluru expected to receive showers

Bengaluru, Mysuru and a few other places in southern Karnataka are expected to receive rain showers this week due to the influence of cyclone Gaja, set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted cloudy weather with light rains in Bengaluru on November 16.

1,500 boats moved to safety

With cyclone Gaja expected to unleash gale winds with speeds of up to 100 km per hour while making landfall on Thursday, about 1,500 mechanised and country boats anchored in the Palk Bay have been moved to the Gulf of Mannar.

Following the Meteorological Department's warning, the Fisheries Department, as part of its precautionary measures, has assisted fishermen in moving about 500 mechanised boats and 1,000 country boats.

The boats, anchored in the Palk Bay, north of Pamban and Mandapam, have been moved to the Gulf of Mannar in the south side, which is considered safer for the boats due to the presence of the islands that constitute the biosphere.

2 NDRF teams on standby in Pondy

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday conducted a recce of the low-lying areas in Puducherry.

A 25-member team from the NDRF fourth battalion, led by Commander Avinesh Kumar Amar, arrived in Puducherry on Tuesday to assist the district administration in relief work.

Another team led by a commander was rushed to Karaikal.