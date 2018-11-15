Cyclone Gaja: A list of do's and don'ts during and before the landfall

New Delhi, Nov 15: The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' will make a landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday evening bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu. Over 30,000 rescue personnel are kept on standby by the state government and all educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed today.

Helicopters, Dornier aircraft and one P8I aircraft are also on standby to undertake reconnaissance, rescue and casualty evacuation, the official added.

The weather department has recommended complete suspension of fishing operations along the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining Andhra Pradesh for November 14 and 15.

Before the cyclone:

Ignore rumours. Stay calm.

Get weather updates on the radio, on TV, and in newspapers.

Keep mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity. Use SMS.

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items.

Keep documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

Secure your house. Carry out repairs. Don't leave sharp objects loose.

If you have cattle or other animals, untie them to ensure their safety.

For fishermen

Don't venture out in the sea.

Keep boats or rafts tied up in a safe place.

Keep a radio set with extra batteries handy.

During and after the cyclone:

If you're indoors

Switch off electrical mains, gas supply. Keep doors and windows shut. If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone. Listen to the radio/transistor. Drink boiled/chlorinated water. Rely only on official warnings.

If you're outdoors

Don't enter damaged buildings. Watch out for broken electric poles and other sharp objects. Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

Keep an eye on the Indian Meterological Department's website for the latest updates on Cyclone Gaja.