    Cyclone Fani: Yellow alert issued in Odisha, expect heavy to very heavy rainfall

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD has issued a yellow warning for the Odisha coast. It has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at places such as Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Kalahandi.

    Cyclone Fani is like to move northwestwards till noon on May 1, following which recurve north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chanbali. From there it would move south of Puri around may 3 in the afternoon, with a maximum sustained wind sped of 175-185 kilometres.

    The IMD said, gale wind with speed 150 -160 kmph gusting to 170 is also likely over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph is also likely over the districts of Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, 80-90 kmph over the districts of Nayagarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and squally wind speed 30-40 kmph gust to 50 kmph over the rest districts of Odisha by the evening of May 3.

    The sea conditions are very likely to be rough to very rough along and off Odisha Coast on May 2 and become high to phenomenal by May 4. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast from May 2 to May 4, according to a report in ANI.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
