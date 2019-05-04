Cyclone Fani that killed 8 hits West Bengal with wind speed of 90 kmph

Bhubaneshwar, May 3: Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha in the early hours of Friday, 3 May has now hit West Bengal.

The cyclone hit West Bengal by crossing Khargapur to continue further in the North East direction with a wind speed of 90 mph per hour.

The cyclone on on Friday killed at least 8 people. Over 150 people have also been reportedly injured, as the storm made its way towards West Bengal. The cyclone rolled through Odisha, packing rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages.