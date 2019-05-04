  • search
    Cyclone Fani that killed 8 hits West Bengal with wind speed of 90 kmph

    Bhubaneshwar, May 3: Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha in the early hours of Friday, 3 May has now hit West Bengal.

    Cyclone Fani: 8 dead in Odisha, equipment at Bhubaneswar airport damaged
    A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani after its landfall, in Puri. PTI

    The cyclone hit West Bengal by crossing Khargapur to continue further in the North East direction with a wind speed of 90 mph per hour.

    Cyclone Fani blows-off the roof of AIIMS hostel!

    The cyclone on on Friday killed at least 8 people. Over 150 people have also been reportedly injured, as the storm made its way towards West Bengal. The cyclone rolled through Odisha, packing rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages.

