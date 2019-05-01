Cyclone Fani gets severe, tourists told to leave; EC lifts poll code

New Delhi, May 01: Odisha has sounded a red alert warning for 17 districts after the Indian Meteorological Department said that the extremely severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the state.

The Election Commission has lifted the model code of conduct in the coastal districts of the state to ensure that the state is prepared to face Fani. The Navy, the National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on high alert.

Odisha government has asked tourists in Puri to leave the temple town as they requested for additional teams and helicopters to assist them in evacuating people who will be affected.

All leaves of doctors and health staff in Odisha have been cancelled upto 15th May. Those who are on leave have been asked to report back to respective Headquarters by today evening.

Earlier the IMD had issued a yellow warning for the Odisha coast. It has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at places such as Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Kalahandi.

"It has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm," Additional Director General of the IMD Mritunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

Cyclone Fani is like to move northwestwards till noon on May 1, following which recurve north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chanbali. From there it would move south of Puri around may 3 in the afternoon, with a maximum sustained wind sped of 175-185 kilometres.

The IMD said, gale wind with speed 150 -160 kmph gusting to 170 is also likely over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph is also likely over the districts of Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, 80-90 kmph over the districts of Nayagarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and squally wind speed 30-40 kmph gust to 50 kmph over the rest districts of Odisha by the evening of May 3.

The sea conditions are very likely to be rough to very rough along and off Odisha Coast on May 2 and become high to phenomenal by May 4. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast from May 2 to May 4, according to a report in ANI.