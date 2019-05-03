For Quick Alerts
Cyclone Fani Live updates: Landfall process begins, eye of the cyclone to land at 11 am
India
Bhubaneswar, May 03: With many experts saying that Cyclone Fani could be a super cyclone, the authorities do not want to any chance and a high alert like never before has been sounded. Set make landfall today somewhere south of Puri, Odisha, Fani is likely to send winds gusting up to 200 kilometres per hour and cause incessant torrential rains.
The railways has already suspended operations of trains in Odisha. Over 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts will be affected due to Cyclone Fani. A total of 1.1 million people in Odisha were moved to safer areas and the state has advised the public to remain indoor on Friday. Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready.
Here are the Live Updates about Cyclone Fani:
