Cyclone Fani Live updates: Fani's landfall begins, wind speed soars; Heavy rains lash Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar, May 03: Cyclone Fani made landfall today some 80 km from Puri, Odisha. Landfall is a process which lasts for hours. The peripheral winds rotating at a high speed around the eye of Cyclone Fani have hit Odisha coast, and the eye itself will land by 11 am.

With many experts saying that Cyclone Fani could be a super cyclone, the authorities do not want to any chance and a high alert like never before has been sounded. Set make landfall today somewhere south of Puri, Odisha, Fani is likely to send winds gusting up to 200 kilometres per hour and cause incessant torrential rains.

The railways has already suspended operations of trains in Odisha. Over 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts will be affected due to Cyclone Fani. A total of 1.1 million people in Odisha were moved to safer areas and the state has advised the public to remain indoor on Friday. Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready.

Here are the Live Updates about Cyclone Fani:

The latest position of Cyclone Fani as per MeT department is near Lat 19.6N and 85.7E near Puri. Cyclone Fani Ground Reports : AP - Kotturu Mondal, Srikakulam : 𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐅 @ 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊 𝟒 𝐔 #TEAMNDRFINDIA #StaySafe #stayalert #stayprepared @satyaprad1 @PIBHomeAffairs @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/vW70YbrdOY — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) May 3, 2019 NDRF #WATCH #CycloneFani hits Puri in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/X0HlYrS0rf — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019 Watch: "Extremely severe cyclone Fani landfall started at 8 AM. Some of the portion of the eye has already entered land area. It will take 2 more hrs to complete landfall process. Landfall position is close to Puri. It will continue upto 10.30 AM," says Director of Met Dept, Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas. THE EXTREMELY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “FANI” LAY CENTERED AT 0830 HOURS IST OF TODAY, 03rd MAY, 2019 NEAR LAT. 19.60N AND LONG. 85.70E OVER NORTHWEST & ADJOINING WESTCENTRAL BAY OF BENGAL ABOUT 25 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PURI. pic.twitter.com/6Ns2EDHgnU — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 3, 2019 IMD update Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Puri district in Odisha. The process of landfall had begun around 8am this morning. The Indian Metereological Department had said that the entire eye of the storm will be on land around 11 am today. Andhra Pradesh: Strong winds hit Visakhapatnam as #CycloneFani makes landfall in Odisha's Puri. pic.twitter.com/horXzAifNR — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019 Strong winds hit Visakhapatnam: Odisha: NDRF personnel at Paradip sea beach ask locals to vacate the area as strong winds and rain hit the region. #CycloneFani is expected to make landfall in Puri district soon. pic.twitter.com/h18cJaxmul — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019 NDRF personnel at Paradip sea beach: These are some helpline numbers that you can use: Bhubaneswar (0674-2303060, 2301525, 2301625) Khurda Road (0674-2490010, 2492511, 2492611) Sambalpur (0663-2532230, 2533037, 2532302) Cyclone Fani Reaches 80 km from Puri and 65 km from Gopalpur #WATCH Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal as #CycloneFani is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district by 11 am. According to the Met Dept, the impact of landfall process has begun. pic.twitter.com/R5iJY4vjGD — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019 Landfall process has begun: All shops, business establishments, private and government offices except those associated with relief and rescue operations will remain closed in 11 coastal districts as a precautionary measure. By late afternoon, rain belt will cover Gangetic West Bengal, many parts of Jharkhand and East Bihar. These areas will also witness moderate to heavy rains. The Indian Metereological Department (IMD)'s lastest update says that the eye of the storm will be on land around 11 am today. Then, it will likely cross Odisha and emerge in West Bengal in the early hours of May 4. As of now, cyclone Fani is moving at a wind speed of 142 kmph in Puri and the diameter of the eye of the storm is 25-30 km. However, by tomorrow, Cyclone Fani will have crossed over into Bangladesh with significantly reduced wind speeds. It will likely be downgraded from 'Extremely severe' to 'Severe'. The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations while the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force units in the three states have also been put on standby. "I join millions in our prayers to Mother Nature to ensure that Fani Cyclone doesn't cause us harm. We also stand by people of Odisha, AP & West Bengal in this difficult moment. I urge people to heed to advisories and take all precautions. Stay safe," tweets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. People take refuge in a shelter in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur. Over 1 million people have been evacuated from vulnerable districts in last 24 hoursand about 5,000 kitchens are operating to serve people in shelters. Cyclone Fani is expected to make a landfall in Puri district today. South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will operate about 50 Buses from Digha on 3rd May to evacuate the stranded tourists at Digha to minimise inconvenience caused due to suspension of train operations to Digha on that day. "Cyclone Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am. In the morning at 6:31 am it was 70 km south-southwest of Puri, it is moving now," a department official said as per reports. Odisha’s coastal districts Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore.