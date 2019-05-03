Cyclone Fani Live updates: Fani heads for West bengal, 6 dead in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 03: Cyclone Fani made landfall today some 80 km from Puri, Odisha. Despite all the precautions and rescue teams being on high alert, six people have died in Odisha. The cyclone is now heading for West Bengal. Kolkata airport has been closed till tomorrow.

With many experts saying that Cyclone Fani could be a super cyclone, the authorities do not want to any chance and a high alert like never before has been sounded. Set make landfall today somewhere south of Puri, Odisha, Fani is likely to send winds gusting up to 200 kilometres per hour and cause incessant torrential rains.

The railways has already suspended operations of trains in Odisha. Over 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts will be affected due to Cyclone Fani. A total of 1.1 million people in Odisha were moved to safer areas and the state has advised the public to remain indoor on Friday. Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready.

Cyclone Fani's landfall: Here are the Live Updates