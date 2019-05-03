Cyclone Fani Live updates: Fani enters Bangladesh; Rains to continue in WB, Fishermen warned

Bhubaneswar, May 03: Cyclone Fani made landfall on Friday in Puri, Odisha. Despite all the precautions and rescue teams being on high alert, eight people have been killed. The cyclone then headed for West Bengal and caused devastation even there. Kolkata airport has been closed till Saturday.

Soon after the landfall, the cyclonic storm caused extensive damage and several people have been reported dead. The IMD said that while damaging houses, thousands of trees and electricity poles, uprooting trees, the eye of Fani almost 25 km in diametre is sending off wind velocity of 150 to 175 kmph and even above at some places touching 180 or more.

The eye of the cyclone has completely moved inland. However, the storm will move north-northeastwards and weaken into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours and eventually into the severe cyclonic storm later in the evening.

The railways has already suspended operations of trains in Odisha. Over 10,000 villages and 52 towns in nine districts will be affected due to Cyclone Fani. A total of 1.1 million people in Odisha were moved to safer areas and the state has advised the public to remain indoor on Friday. Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready.

Cyclone Fani's landfall: Here are the updates

Light to moderate rainfall at many places over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal with heavy falls at isolated places over Nadia and Murshidabad districts on 4th May, IMD says. For West Bengal coast, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea along and off West Bengal and Odisha coast till evening #Odisha: Visuals from Balarampur village, Jagatsinghpur. #CycloneFani hit the region, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/uPOQ5RjrHv — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 Fani wreaks havoc in Odisha: National carrier Air India steps forward to help the residents of Odisha affected by Cyclone Fani . If any (NGO/ Civil society/ SHG etc) wants to send relief materials to cyclone affected area of Odisha, Air India would ship it free of cost, an Air India statement says. Air India to re commence operations at Kolkata airport at 09.45 am. PM Modi: Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed situation prevailing due to #CycloneFani. Assured continuous support from Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. Entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by cyclone in different parts (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8jnAs6XJe3 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 PM Modi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her election rallies for 48 hours because of Cyclone Fani. PM Modi's election rally in Jharkhand, which was scheduled for May 5, has been postponed to May 6, said BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesman Rajesh Kumar Shukla. BJP chief Amit Shah's and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rallies in Jharkhand on Friday too have been cancelled. The cyclone turned direction from Kharagpur in West Midnapore district to slowly enter Bangladesh around 6:00am and will completely emerge into Bangladesh by 12:00pm. The storm is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards during the next 12 hours and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal with wind speed of 80-90 kmph and could even go up to 105 km/hr by early morning on May 4. Cyclone Fani, which set out as an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm, has weakened to a 'severe' category storm. At 8:30 pm, Cyclone Fani lay centered over coastal Odisha, about 110 km southwest of Midnapore in West Bengal, 80 km sourthwest of Digha and 210 km southwest of Kolkata. Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district as a fall out of Cyclone Fani which devasted the Odisha coast on Friday after manking landfall. While no human casualities were reported in AP, news agency reported that at least 8 people lost their lives in Odisha. There was significant loss of property in many states but maximum damage was reported from coastal districts of Odisha.