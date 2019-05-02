Cyclone Fani Live: 'Extremely severe' storm likely to hit Odisha Friday afternoon

New Delhi, May 02: 'Extremely severe cyclonic' storm Fani is about 450 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning.

After moving in the Northwest direction, Cyclone Fani is now recurving Northeast and moving parallel to the coast of Vishakapatnam. The cyclonic storm is 220 kms away from Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) 430 kms from Puri, Odisha. Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in south of Puri.

An 'Orange message' alert has been issued by the IMD for Odisha, West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh coasts in the wake of the oncoming Fani cyclone.

Nineteen districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by cyclone Fani.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Fani:

People at Puri beach being warned against venturing into the sea as Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Puri district tomorrow. The Prime Minister was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani. The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO. India's biggest oil and gas producer ONGC has evacuated close to 500 of its employees from offshore installations in the Bay of Bengal and moved drilling rigs to safer locations ahead of an impending cyclone that is expected to make landfall on Friday. West Bengal government has declared summer holidays in all schools from tomorrow (May 3). It is a precautionary measure taken by the government to avoid the cyclone FANI. 3001 cyclone shelter homes have been arranged. Cyclone Titli which caused damage in Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha last year was named by Pakistan. The NDRF has deployed 28 teams in Odisha, 12 in Andhra Pradesh and six teams in West Bengal for relief and rescue work. As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Fani lay centred over West Central Bay of Bengal about 430 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha, 225 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 650 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. Cyclone Fani Live: Odisha works on war footing as storm likely to hit coast tomorrow. With the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani expected to bring heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh, particularly the north coastal districts, the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea, which is expected to be very rough. Union minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "Alerted all concerned to be ready to deal with Cyclone Fani. Airport Authority of India issued alert to all coastal airports to ensure all precautions, SOPs put in place immediately. The situation will be monitored at the highest level. Airlines and all others to be fully ready." IMD predicts that Cyclone Fani is likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali around puri by 3rd May afternoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. Cyclone Fani now 360km away from the Puri coast. The collector of Odisha's Ganjam district has ordered that no person will be allowed to stay in kutcha houses during the cyclone. Airport Authority of India has issued an alert to all coastal airports to ensured that all precautions and SOPs are put in place immediately, in the view of #CycloneFani. pic.twitter.com/9daUdxoZ3M — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019 AAI issues alert to all coastal airports Bhubaneswar will have maximum wind speed of 115kmph starting Thursday night. Odisha: Fani storm is expected to hit the Odisha coast south of Puri and is likely to impact coastal districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore. West Bengal: Districts of East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly, Jhargram and Kolkata alongwith Srikakulam, Vijayanagram and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to be affected. Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Fani is expected to move close to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. South Eastern Railway said two more special trains will start from Puri at 3 pm and 6 pm today for Howrah. Stoppages- Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur. All schools and colleges have been closed for the next three days in Odisha. HR Biswas, Director, Met Dept, Bhubaneswar: Today mostly south coastal Odisha and adjoining interior Odisha will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Tomorrow all 11 coastal districts along with and adjoining interior districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrives in Ichchapuram, Srikakulam in view of Cyclone Fani. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MGA) on Tuesday issued an advance financial assistance of RS 1,086 crores to the four states expected to be affected by Fani cyclone. Andhra Pradesh: Rain lashes Podugupadu village in coastal district of Srikakulam. It is one of the four districts in the state (other three are East, Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram) expected to be affected by #CycloneFani. pic.twitter.com/tJiigNBtoY — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019 Rain and gusty winds reported in Srikakulam's Podugupadu village. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is very likely along and off north Andhra, Odisha & along & off West Bengal coasts. It is likely to become Gale Wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from today night along and off north Andhra and Odisha coasts. Gale wind speed reaching 180-190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph very likely to prevail over West-central Bay of Bengal around the system center. Heavy rainfall warning in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha. Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in south of Puri. A special train with reserved and unreserved berths will start from Puri at 12 pm today and go towards Shalimar. The Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri replaced the 15-feet-long Patitapabana Bana, or holy flag atop the temple with a four-feet-long variant to signify that the state should prepare for the cyclone. Last October, Odisha had to evacuate some 300,000 people when its coastal districts were battered by cyclone Titli, with winds up to 150 kms (95 miles) per hour and heavy rains. 400 employees of the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) were evacuated from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal, in the wake of Cyclone Fani which is expected to make landfall across Odisha coast on Friday afternoon. The company also evacuated personnel working on five out of six rigs operating off the Andhra coast, news agency PTI reported. Railways has cancelled at least 103 trains in light of cyclone "Fani". Warnings are being issued every few hours to fishermen and people living in coastal regions, and a massive emergency preparedness has been mounted. The Railways has cancelled over 80 trains in view of Cyclone Fani. According to a forecast by the Met office, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall may occur in the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal on Friday. There will be no movement of trains in the Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Visakhapatnam section at the time when the cyclonic storm is scheduled to pass the Odisha coast. In addition, breakdown vans and relief trains have been kept ready to cater to areas likely to be affected by the cyclone in the two states, the official said. The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for south India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from south India, an SER official said. The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in south India over the next two days.