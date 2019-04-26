Cyclone Fani draws closer, likely to hit coastal Andhra soon; red alert for Kerala, TN

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 26: After gaining more strength, the cyclonic circulation has finally induced a low pressure area. The system is presently marked over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian ocean. It continues to move west-northwest and gaining latitude.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, issued a warning to Kerala regarding Cyclone Fani, which has been brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is moving rapidly towards the southern peninsula.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already been issued warnings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The low pressure region, which is developing into a full-fledged cyclone, is expected to make landfall by 29 April.

Red alert in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani moves closer, likely to hit by April 30

According to the IMD, the cyclone is headed straight for Sri Lanka, then north-west towards Tamil Nadu, after which it is expected to change track slightly and head up the coastline of Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the deep seas, as the forecasts predict "rough" and "very rough" seas along the coastlines, with winds up to 100 km/h.

Heavy rainfall expected across Tamil Nadu Kerala Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, which might be a boon, especially for Tamil Nadu which is suffering from water shortages.