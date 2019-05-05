  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Fani at centre of storm: Modi tried calling Mamata Banerjee but calls not returned

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: As the sky cleared after Cyclone Fani, politics returned to the centre stage in West Bengal with the Trinamool Congress and the BJP whipping up a storm over Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly omitting Mamata Banerjee from the list of government functionaries he spoke to on the calamity.

    On Saturday, the Trinamool Congress had claimed that Modi had called up Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, but did not phone West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to discuss rescue and rehabilitation operations.

    Cyclone Fani at centre of storm: Modi tried calling Mamata Banerjee but calls not returned

    Modi had on Saturday tried to contact West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss cyclone Fani but could not do so as his calls were not returned, a top government official has said.

    Also Read | Mamata assesses damage caused by Cyclone Fani

    The party had claimed that PM Modi only spoke to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi about the post-Fani situation in the state.

    However, the Centre has now rubbished the reports.

    Sources in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday dismissed media reports that Modi spoke to West Bengal governor and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik about Cyclone Fani and not to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PMO sources added that two attempts were made to connect PM Modi to West Bengal CM but to no avail.

    "Attention has been drawn to reports in a section of media,that TMC has expressed its displeasure at PM Modi speaking only to WB Governor,about the post-Fani situation in the state. TMC have claimed that the PM had called Odisha¬ WB CM. The claim is incorrect," PMO sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

    Cyclone Fani barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, killing at least eight people, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages, officials said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee trinamool congress narendra modi west bengal cyclone

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue