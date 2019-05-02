Cyclone Fani about 500 km from Odisha, trains cancelled, Armed forces on alert

Deepika S

New Delhi, May 02: 'Extremely severe cyclonic' storm Fani is about 540 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning.

It said that the cyclonic storm - also pronounced 'FONI' - is moving northwards with a speed of 5 kms per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, on May 3 with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.

Nineteen districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by cyclone Fani.

The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in south India over the next two days.

According to a forecast by the Met office, heavy-to-very heavy rainfall may occur in the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal on Friday.

The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for south India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from south India, an SER official said.

It has also taken precautionary measures to keep their passengers safe by carrying out special patrolling.

In addition, breakdown vans and relief trains have been kept ready to cater to areas likely to be affected by the cyclone in the two states, the official said.

SER is also in touch with the local authorities and disaster management teams.

Separately, the East Coast Railway has issued an advisory for cancellation or regulating trains in areas which are likely to be affected by Fani.

There will be no movement of trains in the Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Visakhapatnam section at the time when the cyclonic storm is scheduled to pass the Odisha coast.

Warnings are being issued every few hours to fishermen and people living in coastal regions, and a massive emergency preparedness has been mounted. The Railways has cancelled over 80 trains in view of Cyclone Fani.