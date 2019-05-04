Cyclone Fani: 8 dead in Odisha, airport to resume operations at 1 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneshwar, May 3: Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha in the early hours of Friday, 3 May, has killed at least eight people, reported PTI. Over 150 people have also been reportedly injured, as the storm makes its way towards West Bengal. The cyclone rolled through Odisha, packing rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the situation in the state on Friday, said Puri district, particularly the holy town where the cyclone first hit the land mass, suffered huge damage. "Energy infrastructure has been completely destroyed. Restoration of electricity is a challenging task," he said.

Watch: Cyclone Fani blows-off the roof of AIIMS hostel! ]

Equipment at Bhubaneswar airport has also been significantly damaged but flight operations are expected to begin by 1 pm on Saturday, a government official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.

Equipment at Bhubaneswar airport have been significantly damaged but flight operations are expected to begin by 1 pm Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement Friday.

Bhubaneshwar, May 3: Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha in the early hours of Friday, 3 May, has killed at least eight people, reported PTI. Over 150 people have also been reportedly injured, as the storm makes its way towards West Bengal.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the situation in the state on Friday, said Puri district, particularly the holy town where the cyclone first hit the land mass, suffered huge damage. "Energy infrastructure has been completely destroyed. Restoration of electricity is a challenging task," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.Equipment at Bhubaneswar airport has also been significantly damaged but flight operations are expected to begin by 1 pm on Saturday, a government official said.

As the rooftop of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower has been blown away, affecting very high frequency (VHF) antennas at the rooftop, the ministry said that alternate ATC arrangements have been made at the airport.

On Friday, IndiGo announced on Twitter that due to cyclone Fani, all flights to and from Kolkata have been cancelled for Saturday till 6 pm. It added, "All flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled for May 4 till 3 pm." The low-cost carrier, which has around 44 per cent of domestic passenger market share, advised its customers to go to a link on its website in order to opt for alternate options or get a refund.