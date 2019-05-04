  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Fani: 8 dead in Odisha, airport to resume operations at 1 pm

    By
    |

    Bhubaneshwar, May 3: Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha in the early hours of Friday, 3 May, has killed at least eight people, reported PTI. Over 150 people have also been reportedly injured, as the storm makes its way towards West Bengal. The cyclone rolled through Odisha, packing rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages.

    Cyclone Fani: 8 dead in Odisha, equipment at Bhubaneswar airport damaged
    A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani after its landfall, in Puri. PTI

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the situation in the state on Friday, said Puri district, particularly the holy town where the cyclone first hit the land mass, suffered huge damage. "Energy infrastructure has been completely destroyed. Restoration of electricity is a challenging task," he said.

    Watch: Cyclone Fani blows-off the roof of AIIMS hostel! ]

    Equipment at Bhubaneswar airport has also been significantly damaged but flight operations are expected to begin by 1 pm on Saturday, a government official said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.

    Equipment at Bhubaneswar airport have been significantly damaged but flight operations are expected to begin by 1 pm Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement Friday.

    Bhubaneshwar, May 3: Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha in the early hours of Friday, 3 May, has killed at least eight people, reported PTI. Over 150 people have also been reportedly injured, as the storm makes its way towards West Bengal.

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who reviewed the situation in the state on Friday, said Puri district, particularly the holy town where the cyclone first hit the land mass, suffered huge damage. "Energy infrastructure has been completely destroyed. Restoration of electricity is a challenging task," he said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.Equipment at Bhubaneswar airport has also been significantly damaged but flight operations are expected to begin by 1 pm on Saturday, a government official said.

    As the rooftop of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower has been blown away, affecting very high frequency (VHF) antennas at the rooftop, the ministry said that alternate ATC arrangements have been made at the airport.

    On Friday, IndiGo announced on Twitter that due to cyclone Fani, all flights to and from Kolkata have been cancelled for Saturday till 6 pm. It added, "All flights to and from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled for May 4 till 3 pm." The low-cost carrier, which has around 44 per cent of domestic passenger market share, advised its customers to go to a link on its website in order to opt for alternate options or get a refund.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone weather forecast odisha

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue