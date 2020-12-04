Cyclone Burevi may re-intensify, Thiruvananthapuram Airport closed for 8 hours

What is the path of cyclone Burevi; Check satellite images here

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 04: Cyclone Burevi had weakened into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Pamban by Thursday evening.

The cyclone has crossed Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning with wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph bringing heavy rain to south Tamil Nadu and parts of south Kerala.

Scientists said, there is a possibility that Burevi will emerge in the Arabian Sea and re-intensify.

However, as the cyclone is weakening into a deep depression, concerns about widespread damage or disaster in south of the state or Kerala from a cyclone have been put to rest.

"The wind speed has reduced so we are not expecting damage. But there are chances that the depression will merge in Arabian Sea. We cannot say right away what its track or intensity will be. Once it moves over the Arabian Sea we can make some projections.

Burevi's track (Bay of Bengal to Arabian Sea) is not common but it may not be the first case," said M Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday as the state remains on high alert with heavy rains expected when cyclone Burevi makes landfall.

Earlier, IMD said Burevi may make landfall in Kerala on December 4 and has issued red alert and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts.

A statement issued by the state government said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state. Over 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala, it said.