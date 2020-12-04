Cyclone Burevi lays over Gulf of Mannar to bring heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 04: The cyclonic storm 'Burevi' over north Sri Lanka moved west-northwestwards and centered over Gulf of Mannar, which is about 40 km west-northwest of Mannar, 40 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari, the India Meteorological Department informed on Thursday.

According to IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra,''Cyclone Burevi lays over Gulf of Mannar near south Tamil Nadu coast. Wind speed is 50-60 kmph. It has remained stationary for past 12 hours. It'll further weaken into depression while moving westward across south Tamil Nadu coast during next 12 hours.''

He said,''There has been extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry under its influence. Very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry today.''

''South Kerala & North Kerala likely to receive isolated heavy to heavy rainfall today & tomorrow. As its expected to weaken, gradually wind speed will decrease to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph tonight over extreme south Tamil Nadu & South Kerala coast,'' he also said.

Following the suspension of fishing operation during December 3 and 5 over various areas in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast on December 3 and over Lakshadweep-Maldives adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 to 5.