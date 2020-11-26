Cyclone Burevi? Fresh low pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 26: Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the union territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry, the IMD said.

As per the IMD, another fresh cyclone is brewing over the sea in the same region of the Nivar over the Bay of Bengal. The fresh low-pressure area is very likely to form over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal around November 29.

This may trigger heavy rainfall across Odisha from November 30 to December 1.

The Nivar was the fourth cyclonic storm to take shape into the North Indian Ocean this year.

Earlier, Cyclone Gati, which made its landfall in Somalia, Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra and Cyclone Amphan, which hit eastern India in May, have wreaked havoc this year.

Cyclones around the world are named by RSMCs (Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres) and TCWCs (Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres). There are a total of six RSMCs and five TCWCs, including IMD. The IMD is assigned the duty to name cyclones that develop over north Indian ocean, including Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal following standard procedure. It is also mandated to issue advisories in the region regarding the cyclonic storms.

The names of the next few cyclones adopted by member countries in April 2020 are as follows: Burevi (Maldives), Tauktae (Myanmar), Yaas (Oman), and Gulab (Pakistan).