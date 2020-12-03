Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah promises all possible help to Tamil Nadu, Kerala

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 03: In what comes as a recent development, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala as Cyclone Burevi barrels towards India's southern coast. According to reports, the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall late on Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts of Kerala for December 3. There is red alert for four districts of Tamil Nadu too.

Cyclone Burevi likely to cross TN coast today; Red alert issued in 4 districts of Kerala

After hitting the Tamil Nadu coast, the cyclone is expected to cross over to Kerala either on Thursday night or Friday morning

"Cyclone Burevi will emerge into the Gulf of Mannar in the next 3 hours. It will reach near Pamban and Kanniyakumari around noon and cross the south Tamilnadu coast on 3rd night to 4th early morning," the IMD said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and discussed the situation prevailing in parts of the states due to the incoming cyclone while pledging all possible support from the Centre.