Cyclone Bulbul: PM Modi speaks to Mamata, assures all possible assistance

Trees uprooted, damaged hoardings

Severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, hurtling northeastwards into the neighbouring country over the Sunderban delta, with two deaths reported in its wake.

The system, which made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained speed of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 135 kmph, is set to weaken gradually as it moves into Bangladesh through the Sunderban delta, Regional MeT director G K Das said in Kolkata.

Flight services resume, Bulbul makes landfall with massive damage

Flight operations have resumed at Kolkata airport from this morning after Cyclone Bulbul made a land fall in south 24 parganas district on Saturday midnight. The Cyclone has till now claimed three lives, two in Bengal and one in odisha and left thousands homeless.

IMD predicts heavy rains in Bengal, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Assam

IMD had warned that sea condition will be high to very rough over the northeast Bay of Bengal for the next 12 hours. IMD had warned that sea condition will be high to very rough over the northeast Bay of Bengal for the next 12 hours. Fishermen were also advised not to venture into sea along and off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts in the next 12 hours. They were advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal for the next 18 hours.

Modi speaks to Mamata, assures all possible assistance from Centre

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he has spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

"Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India.

Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Mamata Banerjee said.

Millions evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh

A strong cyclone made landfall early Sunday in Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of people have moved to shelters across the low-lying delta nation's vast coastal region. Up to 1.8 million were expected to be evacuated by Saturday evening ahead of Cyclone Bulbul, said Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh's junior disaster management minister. More than 5,000 shelters had been prepared by Saturday morning.