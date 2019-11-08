  • search
    Cyclone Bulbul intensifies, to bring heavy rains in Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh Coast

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm today at 05: 30 am on Friday, centred about 530 km S-SW of Sagar Island near southeast of Odisha coast over east-central Bay of Bengal on November 8. It will track northward over Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday, and is expected to make landfall around Gangetic West Bengal or Bangladesh on Saturday night to Sunday morning. The sea condition is likely to be very high over central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

    According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD), it will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast across Sundarbans Delta during the early hours of November 10.

    "It (Bulbul) is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then nearly northwards till November 9 (Saturday) morning, and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal," IMD said.

    "Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is predicted over the districts of East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly as well. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at one or two places is very likely to take place over Kolkata and Nadia. On Sunday, districts of North and South 24 Paraganas, East Midnapore, Nadia, Howrah and Hooghly will receive heavy rainfall," said an IMD official.

    Meanwhile, Pamban port authorities have hoisted cyclone warning as the fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea for fishing till further orders.

    Pamban Port Storm Perilous Alert No. 2 Cage has been mounted at Pamban bridge, in the view of severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul'. According to IMD, severe cyclonic storm Bulbul will intensify further till November 9.

    The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Bulbul on Thursday. The cyclone appeared to have headed towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, where heavy rainfall has been predicted. According to reports, Cyclone Bulbul was likely to skip Odisha but heavy rains were expected.

    The intensity of cyclone Maha, on the other hand, has weakened and is expected to fizzle out soon. Mumbai has been receiving light to moderate intensity rainfall due to the effect of cyclone Maha on Friday morning. This has affected the Mumbai locals, which is the lifeline of the city, thus causing inconvenience to the people.

    india meteorological department west bengal bangladesh bay of bengal cyclone

