  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Bulbul: Centre assures help, asks states to ensure 'minimum casualty'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The Centre on Thursday asked states to take all possible steps to deal with the cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' and ensure there is minimum casualty and loss of property.

    At a high-level meeting here, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra also assured the states all necessary central assistance required in the developing situation due to 'Bulbul'. He also advised the states to take all possible measures to ensure that there is minimum human casualty and loss to property, an official statement said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The meeting reviewed the situation arising due to the movement of cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' in the last few hours. The meeting was convened in the wake of concern expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

    At the meeting, chief of the India Meteorological Department gave detailed forecast on cyclone 'Bulbul', its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

    Coastal Odisha is likely to witness wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph on Friday accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain. Similar situation is likely to prevail in coastal West Bengal on Saturday. Further sea conditions will be very rough and advised fishing operation to be completely suspended.

    State chief secretaries informed the meeting of having taken all precautionary measures in the coastal regions and monitoring the situation in the districts on 24x7 basis. Further all fishermen have been advised to not venture in the sea and those in the sea have been advised to return back.

    The Director General of the NDRF informed that their teams are fully prepared with all the required equipment like tree cutters, pole cutters, etc.

    The Indian Coast Guard is also on alert and advising fishermen and merchant ship not to venture into the sea.

    [Bulbul to intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm; 'Orange Warning' for Odisha]

    Top officials of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands attended the meeting through video conference.

    The meeting was also attended by secretaries of the ministries of Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, Member, NDMA, directors generals of the India Meteorological Department, and the NDRF and other senior officers.

    PTI

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone storm odisha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue