Cyclone Bulbul approaching: Cabinet Secretary reviews preparation

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 08: Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday held a meeting over video conferencing with the top officials of Odisha and West Bengal, and reviewed the preparedness for Cyclone, which is approaching India's east coast and likely pass over West Bengal.

Several parts of Bengal and Odisha are receiving heavy rainfall as Cyclone Bulbul intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 5:30 am in the morning.

"The cyclonic storm Bulbul over east-central Bay of Bengal has moved north-westwards with a speed of 27 kmph during the past six hours and has intensified into severe cyclonic storm. It is centred about 530 km South-South West of Sagar Islands," the weather department said.

Bulbul Cyclone is expected to cross Bengal and Bangladesh coast across Sundarbans Delta around midnight o November 9. Odisha government on Thursday issued a revised advisory on Cyclone Bulbul asking the districts to brace up for possible flood-like situation and water-logging.