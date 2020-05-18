  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Amphan turns ‘extremely severe’; Odisha, Bengal on alert: IMD

    By
    |

    New Dehi, May 18: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the Cyclone 'Amphan' over central parts of south Bay of Bengal, has moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and has intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm.

    Cyclone Amphan to turn ‘extremely severe’ in next six hours; Odisha, Bengal on alert: IMD

    Explained: What is the procedure to name a cyclone?

    "The very severe cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN' (pronounced as UM-PUN) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours, intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm," a statement by the India Meteorological Department or IMD read.

    It will cause heavy rainfall and stormy winds in the coastal areas. The disaster control teams have already reached the coastal areas in Odisha and an evacuation process has begun.

    A cyclone alert has been sounded in West Bengal and Odisha. At least 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal. to clear out the coastal areas in view of the storm approaching.

    Cyclone 'Amphan' to turn into severe storm in next 12 hours; to make landfall in Bengal on May 20

    The cyclone, according to an IMD report early Sunday, is developing into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and can potentially become a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, S N Pradhan, the chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in New Delhi.

    Odisha, which has been ravaged by a string of cyclones over the last few years, including the cyclone Fani last year, has made arrangements to shift 11 lakh people from vulnerable areas, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

    Twelve coastal districts--Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh-- are on high alert. He said of the 809 cyclone shelters in the 12 coastal districts, 242 are currently being used as temporary medical camps for the returnees from different states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

    (with PTI inputs)

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone imd

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X