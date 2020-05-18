Cyclone Amphan turns ‘extremely severe’; Odisha, Bengal on alert: IMD

New Dehi, May 18: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the Cyclone 'Amphan' over central parts of south Bay of Bengal, has moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and has intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm.

"The very severe cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN' (pronounced as UM-PUN) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours, intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm," a statement by the India Meteorological Department or IMD read.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ with Eye Pattern: 18th May 2020 (0730 to 0750 IST) pic.twitter.com/GAhQO3tGTz — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020

It will cause heavy rainfall and stormy winds in the coastal areas. The disaster control teams have already reached the coastal areas in Odisha and an evacuation process has begun.

VSCS ‘AMPHAN’over central parts of South BoB near lat12.5°N and long 86.4°E, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an ESCS in next 06 hours. To cross WB – Bangladesh coasts bet Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in Afternoon/Eveng of 20th May as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/zOdQfcg1iq — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2020

A cyclone alert has been sounded in West Bengal and Odisha. At least 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal. to clear out the coastal areas in view of the storm approaching.

The cyclone, according to an IMD report early Sunday, is developing into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and can potentially become a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, S N Pradhan, the chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said in New Delhi.

Odisha, which has been ravaged by a string of cyclones over the last few years, including the cyclone Fani last year, has made arrangements to shift 11 lakh people from vulnerable areas, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

Twelve coastal districts--Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh-- are on high alert. He said of the 809 cyclone shelters in the 12 coastal districts, 242 are currently being used as temporary medical camps for the returnees from different states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

