  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone 'Amphan' to turn into severe storm in next 12 hours; to make landfall in Bengal on May 20

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The cyclonic storm 'Amphan', which is currently over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood moved northwestwards slowly during past 6 hours & lay centered over same region at 2030 hrs on May 16.

    Fishing boats anchored at the Puri beach after authorities warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the view of Cyclone Amphan, at Konark in Puri district
    Fishing boats anchored at the Puri beach after authorities warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the view of Cyclone Amphan, at Konark in Puri district. PTI

    It's likely to intensify further into Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hrs and make a landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20, the home ministry said on Sunday.

    Shaheen, Gulab, Agni --- MeT bodies of 13 nations name future cyclones

    The cyclonic storm 'Amphan' (pronounced as UM-PUN) is moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and has been turning north-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph over past six hours, it said.

    It has intensified slightly and lay centred over the same region at 0530 hrs IST on Sunday, a home ministry official said, quoting an India Meteorological Department bulletin.

    Cyclone Amphan landfall in Bengal

    The storm is currently spotted near latitude 11.4°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 990 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1,140 km South-Southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,260 km South-Southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next six hours and turn into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours, the ministry official said.

    Explained: What is the procedure to name a cyclone?

    It is very likely to move nearly northwards by Monday and then re-curve north-northeastwards across Northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, the official said.

    The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the impending cyclone and directed immediate assistance to West Bengal and Odisha. A meeting of the NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was held to take stock of the preparations for the cyclone.

    The cabinet secretary reviewed the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided, an official statement had said. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high speed winds and tidal waves are expected in the region.

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X