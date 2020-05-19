  • search
    Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: All operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5am on Thursday

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: Super cyclone 'Amphan' one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, is set to make landfall in Bengal on Wednesday as it has moved closer to the mainland causing strong winds and heavy rain in parts of Odisha and Bengal as it advanced towards the Indian coast.

    The extremely severe cyclonic storm lay at 200 km south of Paradip, Odisha and south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal as of 9:00 am on Wednesday.

    Lakhs of people in West Bengal and Odisha have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safe locations.

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to Mamata Banerjee, says Centre with you

    Stay Tuned for more Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:58 AM, 20 May
    All operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5am on Thursday in view of cyclone Amphan.
    10:57 AM, 20 May
    Delhi AC Special Express for Wednesday has been cancelled owing to the super cyclone 'Amphan', the Eastern Railway said here. It said that since the system is most likely to cause heavy rain and storm, the departure of 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express on Wednesday and 02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC Special Express on May 21 would remain cancelled.
    10:55 AM, 20 May
    Cyclone Amphan is about: - 123 KM East-Southeast of Paradip ( Odisha) - 177 KM South-Southeast of Digha ( West Bengal) - 328 KM West-Southwest OF Khepupara (Bangladesh)
    10:01 AM, 20 May
    Cyclone 'AMPHAN' lies 110kms from Paradip & is moving at a speed of 18-19kmph. An hour ago, wind speed of 102kmph was observed at Paradip. Landfall expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late evening today. Next 6-8 hrs crucial: PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha
    9:59 AM, 20 May
    1.20 lakh people have been evacauted from low-lying areas to cyclone shelters, says chief secretary Asit Tripathy.
    9:50 AM, 20 May
    Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy Asit Tripathy visits the State Emergency Operation Centre to take stock of cyclone Amphan.
    9:45 AM, 20 May
    Do's & Don'ts
    9:44 AM, 20 May
    People watch as waves crash along the shore ahead of cyclone 'Amphan' landfall, in Balasore district
    9:12 AM, 20 May
    West Bengal: A disaster management and civil defence personnel urges citizens to stay indoors as Digha sees high tide and strong winds
    9:05 AM, 20 May
    Odisha: Fire Services team clearing road blockage near R&B office in Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities, and emergency service personnel.
    8:48 AM, 20 May
    Cyclone Amphan to move northeastwards and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) & HatiyaIslands (Ban) near Sundarbans during Afternoon/Eve of 20th May with max sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph
    8:45 AM, 20 May
    Over 1 lakh people evacuated from 13 vulnerable districts in Odisha as cyclone Amphan hurtles towards Bengal coast
    8:45 AM, 20 May
    Wind speed in Paradip at 102 km/ph, Chandbali at 74 km/ph, Bhubaneswar at 37 km/ph, Balasore at 61 km/ph, and Puri at 41 km/ph. #CycloneAmphan expected to make landfall today afternoon/evening: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
    8:45 AM, 20 May
    Amphan centered at 6:30 am today as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 125 km nearly south-southeast of Paradip: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
    8:45 AM, 20 May
    Odisha: Strong winds and high tides at Chandipur in Balasore district as Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today.
    8:44 AM, 20 May
    1704 shelter camps have been set up and 119075 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha
    8:44 AM, 20 May
    19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in West Bengal- 6 teams in South-24 Parganas, 4 teams each in East Midnapore & Kolkata, 3 teams in North-24 Parganas, 1 team each in Hooghly & Howrah: Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant
    8:44 AM, 20 May
    Paradip (Odisha) reported wind speed of 82 kmph (44 knots) at 0430 hrs IST and rainfall 11.0 mm (hourly)/ 144.1mm (progressive total): India Meteorological Department
    8:43 AM, 20 May
    Cyclone Amphan over Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.4°N & longitude 87.1°E, about 210 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB)& Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May: IMD
    8:43 AM, 20 May
    Andhra Pradesh: Water entered into the houses of locals and damaged their belongings, as strong winds and waves lashed the coast of Visakhapatnam.
    8:42 AM, 20 May
    WATCH: Strong winds at Chandipur in Balasore district, as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today
    8:28 AM, 20 May
    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone has intensified from Category 1 to a Category 5 cyclone in a record time of about 18 hours.
    7:49 AM, 20 May
    Latest station Observations
    7:47 AM, 20 May
    Super Cyclone Amphan weakens to ESCS over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, moved northwards with a speed of 20kmph during past 06 hours & it is at a distace of about 250 km nearly south of Paradip,#Odisha.It is expected to make landfall near #Sundarban area by tomorrow
    7:46 AM, 20 May
    1,04,000 people have been evacuated till now.
    7:46 AM, 20 May
    Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: RED MESSAGE.
    7:45 AM, 20 May
    The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ is very likely to cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (W.B.) and Hatiya Islands (Ban) close to Sundarbans on 20 May with max wind speed of 155-165 kmph.
    7:45 AM, 20 May
    Paradip Port Trust gears up for Cyclone 'Amphan'; Distributes Cooked Food, Face Masks and Hand Sanitizer at the Cyclone Shelter to the evacuees from the low lying areas of 'Jagatsinghpur district, 'Odisha.
    7:43 AM, 20 May
    NDRF teams evacuating people and domestic animals to safe cyclone shelters in Kendrapara district, Odisha.
    11:42 PM, 19 May
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to more than a dozen MPs from Odisha and West Bengal, and urged them to ensure all possible help to people in coastal districts in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' . "Spoke on phone to MPs of affected areas regarding Cyclone
