Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: All operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5am on Thursday

New Delhi, May 20: Super cyclone 'Amphan' one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, is set to make landfall in Bengal on Wednesday as it has moved closer to the mainland causing strong winds and heavy rain in parts of Odisha and Bengal as it advanced towards the Indian coast.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm lay at 200 km south of Paradip, Odisha and south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal as of 9:00 am on Wednesday.
Lakhs of people in West Bengal and Odisha have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safe locations.
10:58 AM, 20 May
All operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5am on Thursday in view of cyclone Amphan.
10:57 AM, 20 May
Delhi AC Special Express for Wednesday has been cancelled owing to the super cyclone 'Amphan', the Eastern Railway said here. It said that since the system is most likely to cause heavy rain and storm, the departure of 02301 Howrah-New Delhi AC Special Express on Wednesday and 02302 New Delhi-Howrah AC Special Express on May 21 would remain cancelled.
10:55 AM, 20 May
Cyclone Amphan is about:
- 123 KM East-Southeast of Paradip ( Odisha)
- 177 KM South-Southeast of Digha ( West Bengal)
- 328 KM West-Southwest OF Khepupara (Bangladesh)
10:01 AM, 20 May
Cyclone 'AMPHAN' lies 110kms from Paradip & is moving at a speed of 18-19kmph. An hour ago, wind speed of 102kmph was observed at Paradip. Landfall expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late evening today. Next 6-8 hrs crucial: PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha
9:59 AM, 20 May
1.20 lakh people have been evacauted from low-lying areas to cyclone shelters, says chief secretary Asit Tripathy.
9:50 AM, 20 May
Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy Asit Tripathy visits the State Emergency Operation Centre to take stock of cyclone Amphan.
Cyclone Amphan to move northeastwards and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) & HatiyaIslands (Ban) near Sundarbans during Afternoon/Eve of 20th May with max sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph
8:45 AM, 20 May
Over 1 lakh people evacuated from 13 vulnerable districts in Odisha as cyclone Amphan hurtles towards Bengal coast
8:45 AM, 20 May
Wind speed in Paradip at 102 km/ph, Chandbali at 74 km/ph, Bhubaneswar at 37 km/ph, Balasore at 61 km/ph, and Puri at 41 km/ph. #CycloneAmphan expected to make landfall today afternoon/evening: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
8:45 AM, 20 May
Amphan centered at 6:30 am today as an extremely severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 125 km nearly south-southeast of Paradip: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
1704 shelter camps have been set up and 119075 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha
8:44 AM, 20 May
19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in West Bengal- 6 teams in South-24 Parganas, 4 teams each in East Midnapore & Kolkata, 3 teams in North-24 Parganas, 1 team each in Hooghly & Howrah: Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant
8:44 AM, 20 May
Paradip (Odisha) reported wind speed of 82 kmph (44 knots) at 0430 hrs IST and rainfall 11.0 mm (hourly)/ 144.1mm (progressive total): India Meteorological Department
8:43 AM, 20 May
Cyclone Amphan over Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.4°N & longitude 87.1°E, about 210 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB)& Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May: IMD
8:43 AM, 20 May
Andhra Pradesh: Water entered into the houses of locals and damaged their belongings, as strong winds and waves lashed the coast of Visakhapatnam. (19.05.2020) #CycloneAmphanpic.twitter.com/scWVFv7OAR
— PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 20, 2020
Latest station Observations
7:47 AM, 20 May
Super Cyclone Amphan weakens to ESCS over Westcentral Bay of Bengal, moved northwards with a speed of 20kmph during past 06 hours & it is at a distace of about 250 km nearly south of Paradip,#Odisha.It is expected to make landfall near #Sundarban area by tomorrow
Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: RED MESSAGE.
7:45 AM, 20 May
The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ is very likely to cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (W.B.) and Hatiya Islands (Ban) close to Sundarbans on 20 May with max wind speed of 155-165 kmph.
— PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 19, 2020
Paradip Port Trust gears up for Cyclone 'Amphan'; Distributes Cooked Food, Face Masks and Hand Sanitizer at the Cyclone Shelter
to the evacuees from the low lying areas of 'Jagatsinghpur district, 'Odisha.
— PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 19, 2020
NDRF teams evacuating people and domestic animals to safe cyclone shelters in Kendrapara district, Odisha.
11:42 PM, 19 May
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to more than a dozen MPs from Odisha and West Bengal, and urged them to ensure all possible help to people in coastal districts in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' . "Spoke on phone to MPs of affected areas regarding Cyclone
11:43 AM, 19 May
Home minister Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan': Officials.
11:54 AM, 19 May
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness. He again reiterated that the Central government is ready to provide any support needed from them by the affected state: Ministry of Home Affairs
11:55 AM, 19 May
Public announcements being made in Digha in West Bengal for shifting to safer places. Nearly 15,000 people have been shifted to the nearest flood centres.
11:55 AM, 19 May
Teams doing miking in coastal villages of Balasore district of Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places and shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following social distancing.
11:57 AM, 19 May
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting of the National Crisis Monitoring Committee at 12 noon today, reported news agency ANI.
11:58 AM, 19 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi on Monday.
12:14 PM, 19 May
The Super Cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): IMD
12:25 PM, 19 May
15 NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts of Odisha
12:25 PM, 19 May
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
12:28 PM, 19 May
Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move northeastwards across northwest Bay Of Bengal & cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) & Hatiya Islands ( Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May
12:28 PM, 19 May
Sea condition will be phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay Of Bengal & adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
— PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 19, 2020
Public announcements being made in coastal villages of Balasore dist.,Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places & shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following Social Distancing .
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places of coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak Districts and isolated heavyfalls over Jajpur, Balasore,Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khordha & Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhargarh Districts) on 20th May 2020.
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.
12:52 PM, 19 May
Storm Surge of about 4-5 meters above Astronomical Tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur District of West Bengal during the time of Landfall.
2:06 PM, 19 May
Six districts in Odisha are expected to be the most affected when super cyclone Amphan makes landfall by becoming a very severe cyclonic storm, said Umashankar Das, deputy director, IMD Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
36 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently deployed in both states. Rescue & relief teams of Army & Navy along with ships & aircraft of Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard have been put on standby: Ministry of Home Affairs
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaub chairs National Crisis Monitoring Committee meeting to oversee preparedness for Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN.
2:48 PM, 19 May
Timely evacuate people from low lying areas in cyclone path & maintain adequate essential supplies & services: Cabinet Secretary
2:48 PM, 19 May
36 teams of NDRF are currently deployed in both the States. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been put on standby. Officials from agencies of the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Power are also deployed in the States to ensure maintenance of essential services.
2:53 PM, 19 May
Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of Power and Telecom services have also been positioned.
2:56 PM, 19 May
Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary asked the State Governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. They were also advised that teams for road clearance and other restoration work be kept ready.
2:57 PM, 19 May
BSF Deputy Inspector General (south Bengal frontier) S S Guleria said that the troops who man these vessels will move to land border posts till the activity of the cyclone.
3:07 PM, 19 May
The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.
कोरोना संकट के बीच ‘अम्फान’ तूफान देश में आ रहा है।मैं पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा के सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे अपने आसपास के लोगों को खतरे की चेतावनी दें और लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने में मदद करे।
