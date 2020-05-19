Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: All operations suspended at Kolkata airport till 5am on Thursday

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 20: Super cyclone 'Amphan' one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, is set to make landfall in Bengal on Wednesday as it has moved closer to the mainland causing strong winds and heavy rain in parts of Odisha and Bengal as it advanced towards the Indian coast.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm lay at 200 km south of Paradip, Odisha and south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal as of 9:00 am on Wednesday.

Lakhs of people in West Bengal and Odisha have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safe locations.

Stay Tuned for more Live updates:

