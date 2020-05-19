Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: 72 people have died in WB, claims CM Mamata Banerjee
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, May 21: Barrelling in from the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds of up to 185 kmph, the severe cyclonic storm Amphan has cut a swathe through northern Odisha before bearing down on West Bengal. According to reports, the cyclonic storm has claimed 12 lives in the country.
Stay Tuned for more Live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
4:43 PM, 21 May
Four additional teams airlifted to Kolkata: NDRF DG SN Pradhan
4:24 PM, 21 May
Although Kolkata’s entire population was affected, it is the eastern fringes of the city where the impact was apparently felt the most. Teghoria area of North 24 Parganas district woke up to submerged streets on Thursday.
4:22 PM, 21 May
The West Bengal government is looking forward to financial assistance from the Centre. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says the state government is incurring massive expenditures on account of the pandemic and now Cyclone Amphan. All departments concerned have been asked to submit a comprehensive report within 7 days, stating the extent of damage and the steps taken to address the disaster. North and South 24 Parganas are reeling under drinking water crisis. Ponds and water bodies have been inundated and contaminated. We must ensure that drinking water is provided quickly and power is restored in the affected areas as soon as possible.
4:21 PM, 21 May
Trees have been damaged extensively due to the cyclone. Large scale afforestation has to be done by the forest department. Sunderbans mangrove cover has suffered hugely. Fresh plantation of mangroves must be ensured, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
4:18 PM, 21 May
West Bengal government announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for those killed in Cyclone Amphan, reports PTI.
4:18 PM, 21 May
Hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones are becoming stronger, according to a new NOAA study. Cyclone Amphan is a current example, the research says.
4:04 PM, 21 May
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that 72 people have died in the state so far due to the cyclone Amphan. She said 17 of them had died in Kolkata, and that all deceased were victims of tree, house collapse and electrocution.
3:58 PM, 21 May
The death toll from Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh has risen to 10, according to the governmental Health Emergency Operations Center. Five people have been killed in Barisal state, four in Khuna, and one in Chittagong. Among those killed in Barisal was a 57-year-old Red Crescent volunteer who drowned when attempting to help others to safety, the Red Crescent Society of Bangladesh said.
The Indian Meteorological Department issues the latest weather bulletin on cyclone Amphan's trajectory.
2:22 PM, 21 May
PM Narendra Modi's government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen. NDRF teams are already on ground to help people in need. I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions: Home Minister Amit Shah
2:14 PM, 21 May
The IMD said under the influence of the storm, squalls with wind speed 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are very likely in Meghalaya and west Assam during the next 12 hours.
1:55 PM, 21 May
NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1:54 PM, 21 May
We are closely monitoring #CycloneAmphan & are in continuous touch with concerned authorities. I've also spoken to CM Odisha Naveen Patnaik & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee over situation arising due to the cyclone & assured all possible help from centre: HM Amit Shah (file pic) pic.twitter.com/u3r7KouexY
Tikiapara coach yard in Howrah district flooded following heavy rainfall received yesterday due to Cyclone Amphan
1:31 PM, 21 May
The NDRF is moving additional teams in West Bengal to speed up restoration work especially in Kolkata. Food Corporation of India to ensure adequate availability of food grains, especially rice, to West Bengal so that marooned people are provided immediate sustenance, the Government of India said.
1:26 PM, 21 May
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, says Government of India
1:26 PM, 21 May
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, says Government of India
1:12 PM, 21 May
Director Generals of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will address a press conference at 4 pm in National Media Centre on Amphan cyclone response.
Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to Amphan Cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal: BJP President JP Nadda
12:56 PM, 21 May
It's a massive challenge for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19. But our teams were semi-prepared for Amphan as they were preparing for combination of COVID-19 and floods. Our personnel observe protocols of social distancing and sanitization: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet expressed grief over news of over 19 million children facing imminent risk due to cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh.
12:38 PM, 21 May
#CycloneAmphan crossed the coast line of Bangladesh last midnight. Till now 6 people are reported to have died, thousands of Kutcha houses destroyed, electricity line disrupted. Relief measures have started. Report from Dhaka by Rajesh Jha @DhakaPrasarpic.twitter.com/j6RHoG1Bmw
The cyclone Amphan crossed the coast line of Bangladesh last midnight. So far 6 people have died and thousands of Kutcha houses destroyed, electricity line disrupted. Relief measures have started.
READ MORE
11:43 AM, 19 May
Home minister Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan': Officials.
11:54 AM, 19 May
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness. He again reiterated that the Central government is ready to provide any support needed from them by the affected state: Ministry of Home Affairs
11:55 AM, 19 May
Public announcements being made in Digha in West Bengal for shifting to safer places. Nearly 15,000 people have been shifted to the nearest flood centres.
11:55 AM, 19 May
Teams doing miking in coastal villages of Balasore district of Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places and shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following social distancing.
11:57 AM, 19 May
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting of the National Crisis Monitoring Committee at 12 noon today, reported news agency ANI.
11:58 AM, 19 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi on Monday.
12:14 PM, 19 May
The Super Cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): IMD
12:25 PM, 19 May
15 NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts of Odisha
12:25 PM, 19 May
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
12:28 PM, 19 May
Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move northeastwards across northwest Bay Of Bengal & cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) & Hatiya Islands ( Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May
12:28 PM, 19 May
Sea condition will be phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay Of Bengal & adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
— PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 19, 2020
Public announcements being made in coastal villages of Balasore dist.,Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places & shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following Social Distancing .
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places of coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak Districts and isolated heavyfalls over Jajpur, Balasore,Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khordha & Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhargarh Districts) on 20th May 2020.
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.
12:52 PM, 19 May
Storm Surge of about 4-5 meters above Astronomical Tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur District of West Bengal during the time of Landfall.
2:06 PM, 19 May
Six districts in Odisha are expected to be the most affected when super cyclone Amphan makes landfall by becoming a very severe cyclonic storm, said Umashankar Das, deputy director, IMD Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
36 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently deployed in both states. Rescue & relief teams of Army & Navy along with ships & aircraft of Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard have been put on standby: Ministry of Home Affairs
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaub chairs National Crisis Monitoring Committee meeting to oversee preparedness for Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN.
2:48 PM, 19 May
Timely evacuate people from low lying areas in cyclone path & maintain adequate essential supplies & services: Cabinet Secretary
2:48 PM, 19 May
36 teams of NDRF are currently deployed in both the States. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been put on standby. Officials from agencies of the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Power are also deployed in the States to ensure maintenance of essential services.
2:53 PM, 19 May
Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of Power and Telecom services have also been positioned.
2:56 PM, 19 May
Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary asked the State Governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. They were also advised that teams for road clearance and other restoration work be kept ready.
2:57 PM, 19 May
BSF Deputy Inspector General (south Bengal frontier) S S Guleria said that the troops who man these vessels will move to land border posts till the activity of the cyclone.
3:07 PM, 19 May
The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.
कोरोना संकट के बीच ‘अम्फान’ तूफान देश में आ रहा है।मैं पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा के सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे अपने आसपास के लोगों को खतरे की चेतावनी दें और लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने में मदद करे।
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more