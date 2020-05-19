  • search
    Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: 72 people have died in WB, claims CM Mamata Banerjee

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Barrelling in from the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds of up to 185 kmph, the severe cyclonic storm Amphan has cut a swathe through northern Odisha before bearing down on West Bengal. According to reports, the cyclonic storm has claimed 12 lives in the country.

    amphan

    Stay Tuned for more Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:43 PM, 21 May
    Four additional teams airlifted to Kolkata: NDRF DG SN Pradhan
    4:24 PM, 21 May
    Although Kolkata’s entire population was affected, it is the eastern fringes of the city where the impact was apparently felt the most. Teghoria area of North 24 Parganas district woke up to submerged streets on Thursday.
    4:22 PM, 21 May
    The West Bengal government is looking forward to financial assistance from the Centre. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says the state government is incurring massive expenditures on account of the pandemic and now Cyclone Amphan. All departments concerned have been asked to submit a comprehensive report within 7 days, stating the extent of damage and the steps taken to address the disaster. North and South 24 Parganas are reeling under drinking water crisis. Ponds and water bodies have been inundated and contaminated. We must ensure that drinking water is provided quickly and power is restored in the affected areas as soon as possible.
    4:21 PM, 21 May
    Trees have been damaged extensively due to the cyclone. Large scale afforestation has to be done by the forest department. Sunderbans mangrove cover has suffered hugely. Fresh plantation of mangroves must be ensured, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
    4:18 PM, 21 May
    West Bengal government announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for those killed in Cyclone Amphan, reports PTI.
    4:18 PM, 21 May
    Hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones are becoming stronger, according to a new NOAA study. Cyclone Amphan is a current example, the research says.
    4:04 PM, 21 May
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that 72 people have died in the state so far due to the cyclone Amphan. She said 17 of them had died in Kolkata, and that all deceased were victims of tree, house collapse and electrocution.
    3:58 PM, 21 May
    The death toll from Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh has risen to 10, according to the governmental Health Emergency Operations Center. Five people have been killed in Barisal state, four in Khuna, and one in Chittagong. Among those killed in Barisal was a 57-year-old Red Crescent volunteer who drowned when attempting to help others to safety, the Red Crescent Society of Bangladesh said.
    3:43 PM, 21 May
    Watch: A Twitter user shared a video of the cyclone when it made landfall in Bengal on Wednesday.
    3:34 PM, 21 May
    NDMA in its latest public advisory said people to listen to the advice of local officials and emergency workers.
    3:24 PM, 21 May
    Cyclone Amphan moved inland in Bangladesh and weakens. It has started raining again in Cox's Bazar, reports Doordarshan.
    3:04 PM, 21 May
    Rohingya refugee camps near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh appear to have been spared significant damage.
    2:56 PM, 21 May
    Transport aircraft and helicopters including C130-J, An-32, Mi-17V5 and ALH are on stand-by at nodal centers for cyclone Amphan rescue operations.
    2:47 PM, 21 May
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will do an aerial survey of cyclone Amphan-affected areas today.
    2:41 PM, 21 May
    From our initial report we can say 10 people were killed in the cyclone: Ayesha Akhtar, spokeswoman of the Health Ministry's control room
    2:37 PM, 21 May
    The Indian Meteorological Department issues the latest weather bulletin on cyclone Amphan's trajectory.
    2:22 PM, 21 May
    PM Narendra Modi's government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen. NDRF teams are already on ground to help people in need. I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions: Home Minister Amit Shah
    2:14 PM, 21 May
    The IMD said under the influence of the storm, squalls with wind speed 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are very likely in Meghalaya and west Assam during the next 12 hours.
    1:55 PM, 21 May
    NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    1:54 PM, 21 May
    We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities: Amit Shah
    1:48 PM, 21 May
    Tikiapara coach yard in Howrah district flooded following heavy rainfall received yesterday due to Cyclone Amphan
    1:31 PM, 21 May
    The NDRF is moving additional teams in West Bengal to speed up restoration work especially in Kolkata. Food Corporation of India to ensure adequate availability of food grains, especially rice, to West Bengal so that marooned people are provided immediate sustenance, the Government of India said.
    1:26 PM, 21 May
    Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, says Government of India
    1:26 PM, 21 May
    1:12 PM, 21 May
    Director Generals of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will address a press conference at 4 pm in National Media Centre on Amphan cyclone response.
    1:03 PM, 21 May
    Bengalee actress Subhashree Ganguly sent several pictures of the devastation on her Twitter account.
    1:01 PM, 21 May
    Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to Amphan Cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal: BJP President JP Nadda
    12:56 PM, 21 May
    It's a massive challenge for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19. But our teams were semi-prepared for Amphan as they were preparing for combination of COVID-19 and floods. Our personnel observe protocols of social distancing and sanitization: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan
    12:53 PM, 21 May
    Climate change activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet expressed grief over news of over 19 million children facing imminent risk due to cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh.
    12:38 PM, 21 May
    The cyclone Amphan crossed the coast line of Bangladesh last midnight. So far 6 people have died and thousands of Kutcha houses destroyed, electricity line disrupted. Relief measures have started.
    cyclone india meteorological department west bengal odisha

