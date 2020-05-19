Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: NDRF claims damage in Bengal to be more than Odisha
New Delhi, May 21: Barrelling in from the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds of up to 185 kmph, the severe cyclonic storm Amphan has cut a swathe through northern Odisha before bearing down on West Bengal. According to reports, the cyclonic storm has claimed 12 lives in the country.
12:38 PM, 21 May
#CycloneAmphan crossed the coast line of Bangladesh last midnight. Till now 6 people are reported to have died, thousands of Kutcha houses destroyed, electricity line disrupted. Relief measures have started. Report from Dhaka by Rajesh Jha @DhakaPrasarpic.twitter.com/j6RHoG1Bmw
NDRF personnel in action at Digha after cyclone Amphan with heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm yesterday, triggering heavy rainfall and gusting in various parts of the state.
12:34 PM, 21 May
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday advised people against going out until government's green signal.
12:29 PM, 21 May
Based on cyclone Amphan's current trajectory, Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, now sheltering over 850,000 Rohingya refugees, is likely to experience high winds and heavy rains which may cause damage to homes and shelters in the refugee camps and Bangladeshi communities.
12:22 PM, 21 May
According to UNICEF, at least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at "imminent risk from flash flooding, storm surges and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall."
12:16 PM, 21 May
According to reports, Power Ministry and Department of Telecommunications will also assist in the restoration of services in West Bengal and Odisha. The Railways, which suffered major damages to its infrastructure, is in the process of restarting its operations at the earliest.
12:14 PM, 21 May
West Bengal officials informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in the cyclone-affected areas.
In Odisha, Fire and Disaster Services personnel removing an uprooted tree from the roof a house at Podadiha village in Balasore district.
11:48 AM, 21 May
West Bengal: Residents of Ramnagar I panchayat, Digha of East Midnapore district take refuge at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' where they were shifted in view of #CycloneAmphan. Arrangement of food has also been done for them at the shelter. pic.twitter.com/0AkYRVm0x4
Residents of Ramnagar I panchayat, Digha of East Midnapore district take refuge at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' where they were shifted in view of cyclone Amphan. Arrangement of food has also been done for them at the shelter.
11:33 AM, 21 May
A day after cyclone Amphan, Bengal is battered by the devastating cyclone. At least 17 people have died in Bengal and Odisha, say reports.
11:27 AM, 21 May
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. 🙏#PrayForWestBengal
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal: Viral Kohli
11:20 AM, 21 May
The highly devastating & longstanding AMPHAN damaged the houses,trees,electricity, drinking water supply & took away some lives. Sabang & Pingla,Dantan & Mohonpur are worst affected Blocks in Pas Medinipur.We have to rebuild under the leadership of our CM.
The highly devastating & longstanding Amphan damaged houses, trees, electricity, drinking water supply and took away some lives: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Manas Ranjan Bhunia
11:17 AM, 21 May
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked party leaders of Awami League and workers to stand by people, alongside the government, in addressing the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.
11:10 AM, 21 May
Many trees, incl old trees, have fallen after Amphan. Rather than cut them for wood & profit, it is possible to restore & bring them back to life with some careful handling. I urge all environmentalists to please do their bit locally. @SuPriyoBabul please help with your ministry
Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta appealed to West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo to help restore uprooted trees in the wake of cyclone Amphan.
11:04 AM, 21 May
Amphan--Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely over Meghalaya and West Assam.
11:01 AM, 21 May
Amphan--Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over western districts of Assam and Meghalaya and heavy at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The aftermath of cyclone Amphan in Kolkata, thousands of houses were blown away and several electric poles uprooted, with coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore being the worst affected.
Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ layover Bangladesh at 0530 hrs IST of today, with a speed of 27 km/ph during past 6 hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm, about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata: India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Aftermath of the cyclone Amphan--uprooted trees were found on almost every road today morning amid massive waterlogging after Kolkata received 222 mm of rainfall yesterday. Power is yet to be restored at most places and internet services are mostly down.
NDRF officials clear roads at Kolkata's Alipore region after extremely severe cyclone Amphan with heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm yesterday, triggering heavy rainfall and gusting in various parts of the state.
9:47 AM, 21 May
In the aftermath of the cyclonic storm in West Bengal, the state witnessed crops destroyed, farmlands inundated, embankments breached at many places.
9:29 AM, 21 May
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives and devastation caused to crops and public & private properties by #Amphan cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha.
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives and devastation caused to crops and public and private properties by Amphan cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
9:23 AM, 21 May
Kolkata received 222 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 10 pm yesterday. The maximum wind speed recorded in Kolkata was at Dumdum with 133 kmph at 7:20 pm.
9:12 AM, 21 May
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin said that cyclone Amphan moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past six hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered over Bangladesh, about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata.
9:06 AM, 21 May
Three persons were killed in Hooghly and North 24 Paraganas districts due to electrocution. A woman and her seven-year-old son were killed in the Regent Park area of Kolkata after a tree fell on them and a person was killed in Kolkata after being hit by a flying object during the storm.
11:43 AM, 19 May
Home minister Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan': Officials.
11:54 AM, 19 May
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness. He again reiterated that the Central government is ready to provide any support needed from them by the affected state: Ministry of Home Affairs
11:55 AM, 19 May
Public announcements being made in Digha in West Bengal for shifting to safer places. Nearly 15,000 people have been shifted to the nearest flood centres.
11:55 AM, 19 May
Teams doing miking in coastal villages of Balasore district of Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places and shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following social distancing.
11:57 AM, 19 May
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting of the National Crisis Monitoring Committee at 12 noon today, reported news agency ANI.
11:58 AM, 19 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi on Monday.
12:14 PM, 19 May
The Super Cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): IMD
12:25 PM, 19 May
15 NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts of Odisha
12:25 PM, 19 May
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
12:28 PM, 19 May
Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move northeastwards across northwest Bay Of Bengal & cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) & Hatiya Islands ( Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May
12:28 PM, 19 May
Sea condition will be phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay Of Bengal & adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Public announcements being made in coastal villages of Balasore dist.,Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places & shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following Social Distancing .
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places of coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak Districts and isolated heavyfalls over Jajpur, Balasore,Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khordha & Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhargarh Districts) on 20th May 2020.
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.
12:52 PM, 19 May
Storm Surge of about 4-5 meters above Astronomical Tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur District of West Bengal during the time of Landfall.
2:06 PM, 19 May
Six districts in Odisha are expected to be the most affected when super cyclone Amphan makes landfall by becoming a very severe cyclonic storm, said Umashankar Das, deputy director, IMD Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
36 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently deployed in both states. Rescue & relief teams of Army & Navy along with ships & aircraft of Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard have been put on standby: Ministry of Home Affairs
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaub chairs National Crisis Monitoring Committee meeting to oversee preparedness for Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN.
2:48 PM, 19 May
Timely evacuate people from low lying areas in cyclone path & maintain adequate essential supplies & services: Cabinet Secretary
2:48 PM, 19 May
36 teams of NDRF are currently deployed in both the States. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been put on standby. Officials from agencies of the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Power are also deployed in the States to ensure maintenance of essential services.
2:53 PM, 19 May
Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of Power and Telecom services have also been positioned.
2:56 PM, 19 May
Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary asked the State Governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. They were also advised that teams for road clearance and other restoration work be kept ready.
2:57 PM, 19 May
BSF Deputy Inspector General (south Bengal frontier) S S Guleria said that the troops who man these vessels will move to land border posts till the activity of the cyclone.
3:07 PM, 19 May
The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.
कोरोना संकट के बीच ‘अम्फान’ तूफान देश में आ रहा है।मैं पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा के सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे अपने आसपास के लोगों को खतरे की चेतावनी दें और लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने में मदद करे।
