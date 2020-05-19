  • search
    Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: NDRF claims damage in Bengal to be more than Odisha

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Barrelling in from the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds of up to 185 kmph, the severe cyclonic storm Amphan has cut a swathe through northern Odisha before bearing down on West Bengal. According to reports, the cyclonic storm has claimed 12 lives in the country.

    amphan

    Stay Tuned for more Live updates:

    12:38 PM, 21 May
    The cyclone Amphan crossed the coast line of Bangladesh last midnight. So far 6 people have died and thousands of Kutcha houses destroyed, electricity line disrupted. Relief measures have started.
    12:36 PM, 21 May
    NDRF personnel in action at Digha after cyclone Amphan with heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm yesterday, triggering heavy rainfall and gusting in various parts of the state.
    12:34 PM, 21 May
    The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday advised people against going out until government's green signal.
    12:29 PM, 21 May
    Based on cyclone Amphan's current trajectory, Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, now sheltering over 850,000 Rohingya refugees, is likely to experience high winds and heavy rains which may cause damage to homes and shelters in the refugee camps and Bangladeshi communities.
    12:22 PM, 21 May
    According to UNICEF, at least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at "imminent risk from flash flooding, storm surges and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall."
    12:16 PM, 21 May
    According to reports, Power Ministry and Department of Telecommunications will also assist in the restoration of services in West Bengal and Odisha. The Railways, which suffered major damages to its infrastructure, is in the process of restarting its operations at the earliest.
    12:14 PM, 21 May
    West Bengal officials informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in the cyclone-affected areas.
    12:01 PM, 21 May
    In Odisha, Fire and Disaster Services personnel removing an uprooted tree from the roof a house at Podadiha village in Balasore district.
    11:48 AM, 21 May
    Residents of Ramnagar I panchayat, Digha of East Midnapore district take refuge at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' where they were shifted in view of cyclone Amphan. Arrangement of food has also been done for them at the shelter.
    11:33 AM, 21 May
    A day after cyclone Amphan, Bengal is battered by the devastating cyclone. At least 17 people have died in Bengal and Odisha, say reports.
    11:27 AM, 21 May
    My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal: Viral Kohli
    11:20 AM, 21 May
    The highly devastating & longstanding Amphan damaged houses, trees, electricity, drinking water supply and took away some lives: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Manas Ranjan Bhunia
    11:17 AM, 21 May
    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked party leaders of Awami League and workers to stand by people, alongside the government, in addressing the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.
    11:10 AM, 21 May
    Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta appealed to West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo to help restore uprooted trees in the wake of cyclone Amphan.
    11:04 AM, 21 May
    Amphan--Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely over Meghalaya and West Assam.
    11:01 AM, 21 May
    Amphan--Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over western districts of Assam and Meghalaya and heavy at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
    10:55 AM, 21 May
    A portion of Kolkata Airport has been flooded in wake of cyclone Amphan.
    10:53 AM, 21 May
    The National Disaster Management Authority issued a public advisory against entering damaged buildings in view of cyclone Amphan that has claimed more than 10 lives in India.
    10:43 AM, 21 May
    The aftermath of cyclone Amphan in Kolkata, thousands of houses were blown away and several electric poles uprooted, with coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore being the worst affected.
    10:33 AM, 21 May
    After Kamrup, Bongaigaon administration in Assam has issued an alert asking everyone to stay indoors. The state has also issued helpline numbers.
    10:23 AM, 21 May
    Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ layover Bangladesh at 0530 hrs IST of today, with a speed of 27 km/ph during past 6 hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm, about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata: India Meteorological Department (IMD).
    10:14 AM, 21 May
    Kolkata suffered from massive damages to buildings including some reports of structures collapsing after cyclone Amphan made landfall yesterday
    10:14 AM, 21 May
    Aftermath of the cyclone Amphan--uprooted trees were found on almost every road today morning amid massive waterlogging after Kolkata received 222 mm of rainfall yesterday. Power is yet to be restored at most places and internet services are mostly down.
    10:01 AM, 21 May
    Kolkata has suffered severe damages to buildings including some reports of structures collapsing after cyclone Amphan made landfall on May 20.
    9:49 AM, 21 May
    NDRF officials clear roads at Kolkata's Alipore region after extremely severe cyclone Amphan with heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm yesterday, triggering heavy rainfall and gusting in various parts of the state.
    9:47 AM, 21 May
    In the aftermath of the cyclonic storm in West Bengal, the state witnessed crops destroyed, farmlands inundated, embankments breached at many places.
    9:29 AM, 21 May
    Deeply anguished by the loss of lives and devastation caused to crops and public and private properties by Amphan cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
    9:23 AM, 21 May
    Kolkata received 222 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 10 pm yesterday. The maximum wind speed recorded in Kolkata was at Dumdum with 133 kmph at 7:20 pm.
    9:12 AM, 21 May
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin said that cyclone Amphan moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past six hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered over Bangladesh, about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata.
    9:06 AM, 21 May
    Three persons were killed in Hooghly and North 24 Paraganas districts due to electrocution. A woman and her seven-year-old son were killed in the Regent Park area of Kolkata after a tree fell on them and a person was killed in Kolkata after being hit by a flying object during the storm.
