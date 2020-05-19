Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: Assam govt issues high alert

  • search
    New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a fresh alert for West Bengal and Odisha coasts, warning Cyclone Amphan is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow.

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to Mamata Banerjee, says Centre with you

    The weather department also asked all fishing activity to be suspended in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (May 20).

    10:54 PM, 19 May
    "Cyclone Amphan is coming to the country amid the Corona crisis. I appeal to all Congress workers of West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending danger and help take people to safer places. You should all be safe," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
    10:54 PM, 19 May
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' and help them move to safer places.
    10:27 PM, 19 May
    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel make announcements for people in Digha of East Midnapore district, as a part of their awareness drive, ahead of the landfall of Amphan cyclone.
    9:45 PM, 19 May
    Haldia Petrochemicals' plant and Indian Oil's refinery in East Midnapore district have been put on high alert in the wake of cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit West Bengal coast on Wednesday.
    9:10 PM, 19 May
    Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the state's preparedness in view of Cyclone Amphan. Block development offices across the state have been alerted to ensure that help reaches on time in case of any emergency situation.
    9:06 PM, 19 May
    Power ministry makes arrangements to handle power supply situations in wake of cyclone Amphan
    8:45 PM, 19 May
    Indian Coast Guard, through Remote Operating Station in Paradeep, is issuing alerts in Odisha over broadcast for merchant vessels, international vessels and fishing boats, asking them to stay away from sea. All other arrangements have been made by them in light of Cyclone Amphan.
    8:19 PM, 19 May
    Assam govt issues ‘high alert’ over Cyclone Amphan and has directed the state disaster management authority to set up control room to deal with the situation.
    8:15 PM, 19 May
    The port authority has also asked ships anchored at the sandheads to take necessary measures to avoid any accident due to the storm.
    8:15 PM, 19 May
    As cyclone 'Amphan' nears the shores of West Bengal, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) issues warnings to mariners and stops movement of all vessels to and from its docks to prevent any damage to port assets and merchant ships, says an official.
    7:32 PM, 19 May
    NDRF teams evacuating people on war footing from coastal villages in Odisha | See visuals
    7:16 PM, 19 May
    The Indian Coast Guard is ready in all respects to undertake Search and Rescue (SAR) and relief operations in the aftermath of the Super Cyclone Amphan.
    6:13 PM, 19 May
    Rainfall hits Kolkata in West Bengal. Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall tomorrow.
    6:00 PM, 19 May
    BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked his party members to join in evacuation and relief operations in states being hit by super cyclone Amphan, and urged them to do so in cooperation with the local administration.
    5:00 PM, 19 May
    We are expecting a slight delay in the arrival of monsoon in Kerala due to tropical cyclone. Monsoon is expected to hit Kerala coast by June 5: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
    4:59 PM, 19 May
    SMS alerts are being generated to people in affected dists, for evacuation. It is upto state govts that in what frequency they want to send alerts. It's free of cost. It'll be in local languages.Intra-circle roaming will continue after cyclone crosses: Telecom Secy
    4:58 PM, 19 May
    Telecom service providers have been asked to arrange sufficient no.of generator sets with enough diesel&station them in all dists so that if there is any power disruption, then the towers can be restarted with the help of these gen-sets: Telecom Secy Anshu Prakash
    4:54 PM, 19 May
    West Bengal government launches three helpline numbers in view of super cyclone Amphan ---- 03322143526--- 03322141995--- 1070
    4:53 PM, 19 May
    Indian Navy dispatches a diving team to Kolkata
    4:53 PM, 19 May
    I request railways not to bring back migrant workers to West Bengal on Wednesday, Thursday morning as precautionary measure: CM Mamata Banerjee
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May 2020: IMD
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours & lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 19th May 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Department
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    As far as West Bengal is concerned, the districts which can be possibly affected are North & South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph: IMD Chief
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    This is the most intense cyclone - the second super cyclone - which has been formed in Bay of Bengal after 1999. Its wind speed in the sea right now is 200-240 kmph. It is moving towards north northwestward direction: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    Every Battalion has 4 teams, so there are 24 teams on standby: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    We've kept addl backup. 6 NDRF Battalions - 11, 9, 1, 10, 4, 5 have been identified for it. 11 battalion is in Varanasi, 9 in Patna, 1 in Guwahati, 10 in Vijaywada, 4 in Arakkonam&5 battalion in Pune. They have military airports&troops can be brought on short notice: NDRF Chief
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    15 teams are deployed in Odisha. They are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation. 19 teams are deployed in West Bengal, 2 in standby there. We are facing a dual challenge right now - COVID19 and cyclone: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    National Disaster Response Force and Indian Meteorological Department brief the media over cyclone
    4:30 PM, 19 May
    Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated so far. They have been kept in relief camps: West Bengal CM Mamata
