Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: Assam govt issues high alert

New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a fresh alert for West Bengal and Odisha coasts, warning Cyclone Amphan is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow.

The weather department also asked all fishing activity to be suspended in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (May 20).

"Cyclone Amphan is coming to the country amid the Corona crisis. I appeal to all Congress workers of West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending danger and help take people to safer places. You should all be safe," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' and help them move to safer places. West Bengal: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel make announcements for people in Digha of East Midnapore district, as a part of their awareness drive, ahead of the landfall of #AmphanCyclone, which is expected to be made tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/af9wfb9CJ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel make announcements for people in Digha of East Midnapore district, as a part of their awareness drive, ahead of the landfall of Amphan cyclone. Haldia Petrochemicals' plant and Indian Oil's refinery in East Midnapore district have been put on high alert in the wake of cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit West Bengal coast on Wednesday. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the state's preparedness in view of Cyclone Amphan. Block development offices across the state have been alerted to ensure that help reaches on time in case of any emergency situation. Adequate arrangements made by @MinOfPower to handle power supply situation in the wake of #CycloneAmphan



Emergency Restoration Systems (32 at 400 kV and 24 at 765 kV) along with adequate man power have already been placed at key locations



Details: https://t.co/jZwaWu4PWt — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 19, 2020 Power ministry makes arrangements to handle power supply situations in wake of cyclone Amphan Indian Coast Guard, through Remote Operating Station in Paradeep, is issuing alerts in Odisha over broadcast for merchant vessels, international vessels and fishing boats, asking them to stay away from sea. All other arrangements have been made by them in light of Cyclone Amphan. Assam govt issues ‘high alert’ over Cyclone Amphan and has directed the state disaster management authority to set up control room to deal with the situation. The port authority has also asked ships anchored at the sandheads to take necessary measures to avoid any accident due to the storm. As cyclone 'Amphan' nears the shores of West Bengal, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) issues warnings to mariners and stops movement of all vessels to and from its docks to prevent any damage to port assets and merchant ships, says an official. #AmphanUpdates@NDRFHQ Teams evacuating people on war footing from coastal villages near Dhamra in #Bhadrak district,#Odisha to safe Cyclone shelters. pic.twitter.com/TbG5K0yAON — PIB in Odisha #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 19, 2020 NDRF teams evacuating people on war footing from coastal villages in Odisha | See visuals The Indian Coast Guard is ready in all respects to undertake Search and Rescue (SAR) and relief operations in the aftermath of the Super Cyclone Amphan. Rainfall hits Kolkata in West Bengal. Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall tomorrow. BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked his party members to join in evacuation and relief operations in states being hit by super cyclone Amphan, and urged them to do so in cooperation with the local administration. We are expecting a slight delay in the arrival of monsoon in Kerala due to tropical cyclone. Monsoon is expected to hit Kerala coast by June 5: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra SMS alerts are being generated to people in affected dists, for evacuation. It is upto state govts that in what frequency they want to send alerts. It's free of cost. It'll be in local languages.Intra-circle roaming will continue after cyclone crosses: Telecom Secy Telecom service providers have been asked to arrange sufficient no.of generator sets with enough diesel&station them in all dists so that if there is any power disruption, then the towers can be restarted with the help of these gen-sets: Telecom Secy Anshu Prakash West Bengal government launches three helpline numbers in view of super cyclone Amphan ---- 03322143526--- 03322141995--- 1070 Indian Navy dispatches a diving team to Kolkata I request railways not to bring back migrant workers to West Bengal on Wednesday, Thursday morning as precautionary measure: CM Mamata Banerjee It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May 2020: IMD Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours & lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 19th May 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Department As far as West Bengal is concerned, the districts which can be possibly affected are North & South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph: IMD Chief This is the most intense cyclone - the second super cyclone - which has been formed in Bay of Bengal after 1999. Its wind speed in the sea right now is 200-240 kmph. It is moving towards north northwestward direction: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Every Battalion has 4 teams, so there are 24 teams on standby: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan Every Battalion has 4 teams, so there are 24 teams on standby: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan We've kept addl backup. 6 NDRF Battalions - 11, 9, 1, 10, 4, 5 have been identified for it. 11 battalion is in Varanasi, 9 in Patna, 1 in Guwahati, 10 in Vijaywada, 4 in Arakkonam&5 battalion in Pune. They have military airports&troops can be brought on short notice: NDRF Chief 15 teams are deployed in Odisha. They are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation. 19 teams are deployed in West Bengal, 2 in standby there. We are facing a dual challenge right now - COVID19 and cyclone: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan National Disaster Response Force and Indian Meteorological Department brief the media over cyclone Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated so far. They have been kept in relief camps: West Bengal CM Mamata