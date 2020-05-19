  • search
    Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: Bengal evacuates 3 lakh People, rainfall hits Kolkata

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a fresh alert for West Bengal and Odisha coasts, warning Cyclone Amphan is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow.

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to Mamata Banerjee, says Centre with you

    The weather department also asked all fishing activity to be suspended in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (May 20).

    Stay Tuned for more Live updates:

    7:32 PM, 19 May
    NDRF teams evacuating people on war footing from coastal villages in Odisha | See visuals
    7:16 PM, 19 May
    The Indian Coast Guard is ready in all respects to undertake Search and Rescue (SAR) and relief operations in the aftermath of the Super Cyclone Amphan.
    6:13 PM, 19 May
    Rainfall hits Kolkata in West Bengal. Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall tomorrow.
    6:00 PM, 19 May
    BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked his party members to join in evacuation and relief operations in states being hit by super cyclone Amphan, and urged them to do so in cooperation with the local administration.
    5:00 PM, 19 May
    We are expecting a slight delay in the arrival of monsoon in Kerala due to tropical cyclone. Monsoon is expected to hit Kerala coast by June 5: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
    4:59 PM, 19 May
    SMS alerts are being generated to people in affected dists, for evacuation. It is upto state govts that in what frequency they want to send alerts. It's free of cost. It'll be in local languages.Intra-circle roaming will continue after cyclone crosses: Telecom Secy
    4:58 PM, 19 May
    Telecom service providers have been asked to arrange sufficient no.of generator sets with enough diesel&station them in all dists so that if there is any power disruption, then the towers can be restarted with the help of these gen-sets: Telecom Secy Anshu Prakash
    4:54 PM, 19 May
    West Bengal government launches three helpline numbers in view of super cyclone Amphan ---- 03322143526--- 03322141995--- 1070
    4:53 PM, 19 May
    Indian Navy dispatches a diving team to Kolkata
    4:53 PM, 19 May
    I request railways not to bring back migrant workers to West Bengal on Wednesday, Thursday morning as precautionary measure: CM Mamata Banerjee
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening hours of 20th May 2020: IMD
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours & lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 19th May 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Department
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    As far as West Bengal is concerned, the districts which can be possibly affected are North & South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph: IMD Chief
    4:39 PM, 19 May
    This is the most intense cyclone - the second super cyclone - which has been formed in Bay of Bengal after 1999. Its wind speed in the sea right now is 200-240 kmph. It is moving towards north northwestward direction: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    Every Battalion has 4 teams, so there are 24 teams on standby: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    We've kept addl backup. 6 NDRF Battalions - 11, 9, 1, 10, 4, 5 have been identified for it. 11 battalion is in Varanasi, 9 in Patna, 1 in Guwahati, 10 in Vijaywada, 4 in Arakkonam&5 battalion in Pune. They have military airports&troops can be brought on short notice: NDRF Chief
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    15 teams are deployed in Odisha. They are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation. 19 teams are deployed in West Bengal, 2 in standby there. We are facing a dual challenge right now - COVID19 and cyclone: NDRF Chief SN Pradhan
    4:38 PM, 19 May
    National Disaster Response Force and Indian Meteorological Department brief the media over cyclone
    4:30 PM, 19 May
    Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated so far. They have been kept in relief camps: West Bengal CM Mamata
    3:53 PM, 19 May
    On directions of CM Naveen Patnaik, four senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities have been deputed to different Odisha districts to supervise preparations, guide local administration in view of Cyclone Amphan: State chief secretary
    3:51 PM, 19 May
    West Bengal: Public announcements being made Hasnabad, North 24 Parganas
    3:49 PM, 19 May
    Awareness campaign at Bhograi Block, Distt : Balasore (Odisha).
    3:48 PM, 19 May
    Do not try to enter damaged buildings
    3:48 PM, 19 May
    Light rainfall in several areas of Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts of Odisha as Cyclone Amphan moves closer to the coast, reports PTI quoting officials
    3:35 PM, 19 May
    Cyclone Amphan is over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 420km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 570km south-southwest of Digha (WestBengal) and 700km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
    3:33 PM, 19 May
    The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hoursand lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 19th May, 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm.
    3:31 PM, 19 May
    Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers in West Bengal, Odisha to help people
    3:26 PM, 19 May
    Kolkata braces for Cyclone 'Amphan'
    3:07 PM, 19 May
    The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.
