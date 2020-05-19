  • search
    Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: 36 NDRF teams currently deployed in Bengal, Odisha

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a fresh alert for West Bengal and Odisha coasts, warning Cyclone Amphan is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow.

    Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to Mamata Banerjee, says Centre with you

    The weather department also asked all fishing activity to be suspended in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (May 20).

    Stay Tuned for more Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:53 PM, 19 May
    On directions of CM Naveen Patnaik, four senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities have been deputed to different Odisha districts to supervise preparations, guide local administration in view of Cyclone Amphan: State chief secretary
    3:51 PM, 19 May
    West Bengal: Public announcements being made Hasnabad, North 24 Parganas
    3:49 PM, 19 May
    Awareness campaign at Bhograi Block, Distt : Balasore (Odisha).
    3:48 PM, 19 May
    Do not try to enter damaged buildings
    3:48 PM, 19 May
    Light rainfall in several areas of Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts of Odisha as Cyclone Amphan moves closer to the coast, reports PTI quoting officials
    3:35 PM, 19 May
    Cyclone Amphan is over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 420km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 570km south-southwest of Digha (WestBengal) and 700km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
    3:33 PM, 19 May
    The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hoursand lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 19th May, 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm.
    3:31 PM, 19 May
    Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers in West Bengal, Odisha to help people
    3:26 PM, 19 May
    Kolkata braces for Cyclone 'Amphan'
    3:07 PM, 19 May
    The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.
    2:57 PM, 19 May
    BSF Deputy Inspector General (south Bengal frontier) S S Guleria said that the troops who man these vessels will move to land border posts till the activity of the cyclone.
    2:56 PM, 19 May
    Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary asked the State Governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. They were also advised that teams for road clearance and other restoration work be kept ready.
    2:53 PM, 19 May
    Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of Power and Telecom services have also been positioned.
    2:48 PM, 19 May
    36 teams of NDRF are currently deployed in both the States. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been put on standby. Officials from agencies of the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Power are also deployed in the States to ensure maintenance of essential services.
    2:48 PM, 19 May
    Timely evacuate people from low lying areas in cyclone path & maintain adequate essential supplies & services: Cabinet Secretary
    2:47 PM, 19 May
    Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaub chairs National Crisis Monitoring Committee meeting to oversee preparedness for Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN.
    2:42 PM, 19 May
    Stay safe this cyclone season
    2:23 PM, 19 May
    36 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently deployed in both states. Rescue & relief teams of Army & Navy along with ships & aircraft of Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard have been put on standby: Ministry of Home Affairs
    2:23 PM, 19 May
    Damage Expected:
    2:19 PM, 19 May
    Met department issues warning, says road, rail links could be disrupted
    2:14 PM, 19 May
    Latest satellite images of super cyclone
    2:06 PM, 19 May
    Six districts in Odisha are expected to be the most affected when super cyclone Amphan makes landfall by becoming a very severe cyclonic storm, said Umashankar Das, deputy director, IMD Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
    12:52 PM, 19 May
    Storm Surge of about 4-5 meters above Astronomical Tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur District of West Bengal during the time of Landfall.
    12:51 PM, 19 May
    Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.
    12:51 PM, 19 May
    Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places of coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak Districts and isolated heavyfalls over Jajpur, Balasore,Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khordha & Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhargarh Districts) on 20th May 2020.
    12:36 PM, 19 May
    Public announcements being made in coastal villages of Balasore dist.,Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places & shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following Social Distancing .
    12:28 PM, 19 May
    Sea condition will be phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay Of Bengal & adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
    12:28 PM, 19 May
    Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move northeastwards across northwest Bay Of Bengal & cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) & Hatiya Islands ( Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May
    12:25 PM, 19 May
    What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
    What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
    12:25 PM, 19 May
    15 NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts of Odisha
