Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: 36 NDRF teams currently deployed in Bengal, Odisha
New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a fresh alert for West Bengal and Odisha coasts, warning Cyclone Amphan is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow.
The weather department also asked all fishing activity to be suspended in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (May 20).
3:53 PM, 19 May
On directions of CM Naveen Patnaik, four senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities have been deputed to different Odisha districts to supervise preparations, guide local administration in view of Cyclone Amphan: State chief secretary
Light rainfall in several areas of Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts of Odisha as Cyclone Amphan moves closer to the coast, reports PTI quoting officials
3:35 PM, 19 May
Cyclone Amphan is over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 420km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 570km south-southwest of Digha (WestBengal) and 700km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
3:33 PM, 19 May
The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hoursand lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 19th May, 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm.
3:31 PM, 19 May
कोरोना संकट के बीच ‘अम्फान’ तूफान देश में आ रहा है।मैं पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा के सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे अपने आसपास के लोगों को खतरे की चेतावनी दें और लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने में मदद करे।
The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.
2:57 PM, 19 May
BSF Deputy Inspector General (south Bengal frontier) S S Guleria said that the troops who man these vessels will move to land border posts till the activity of the cyclone.
2:56 PM, 19 May
Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary asked the State Governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. They were also advised that teams for road clearance and other restoration work be kept ready.
2:53 PM, 19 May
Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of Power and Telecom services have also been positioned.
2:48 PM, 19 May
36 teams of NDRF are currently deployed in both the States. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts of the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been put on standby. Officials from agencies of the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Power are also deployed in the States to ensure maintenance of essential services.
2:48 PM, 19 May
Timely evacuate people from low lying areas in cyclone path & maintain adequate essential supplies & services: Cabinet Secretary
2:47 PM, 19 May
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaub chairs National Crisis Monitoring Committee meeting to oversee preparedness for Super Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN.
36 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently deployed in both states. Rescue & relief teams of Army & Navy along with ships & aircraft of Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard have been put on standby: Ministry of Home Affairs
2:23 PM, 19 May
Damage Expected:
Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures.
Potential threat from flying objects.
Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.
Six districts in Odisha are expected to be the most affected when super cyclone Amphan makes landfall by becoming a very severe cyclonic storm, said Umashankar Das, deputy director, IMD Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
12:52 PM, 19 May
Storm Surge of about 4-5 meters above Astronomical Tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur District of West Bengal during the time of Landfall.
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.
12:51 PM, 19 May
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places of coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak Districts and isolated heavyfalls over Jajpur, Balasore,Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khordha & Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhargarh Districts) on 20th May 2020.
Public announcements being made in coastal villages of Balasore dist.,Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places & shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following Social Distancing .
12:28 PM, 19 May
Sea condition will be phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay Of Bengal & adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
12:28 PM, 19 May
Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move northeastwards across northwest Bay Of Bengal & cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) & Hatiya Islands ( Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May
12:25 PM, 19 May
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
12:25 PM, 19 May
11:43 AM, 19 May
Home minister Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan': Officials.
11:54 AM, 19 May
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness. He again reiterated that the Central government is ready to provide any support needed from them by the affected state: Ministry of Home Affairs
11:55 AM, 19 May
Public announcements being made in Digha in West Bengal for shifting to safer places. Nearly 15,000 people have been shifted to the nearest flood centres.
11:55 AM, 19 May
Teams doing miking in coastal villages of Balasore district of Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places and shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following social distancing.
11:57 AM, 19 May
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting of the National Crisis Monitoring Committee at 12 noon today, reported news agency ANI.
11:58 AM, 19 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi on Monday.
12:14 PM, 19 May
The Super Cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): IMD
12:25 PM, 19 May
12:25 PM, 19 May
What to Do or Not To Do Before, During & After Cyclone
12:28 PM, 19 May
