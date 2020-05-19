Cyclone 'Amphan' LIVE: Amit Shah speaks to Mamata Banerjee, says Centre with you

India

New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a fresh alert for West Bengal and Odisha coasts, warning Cyclone Amphan is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow.

The weather department also asked all fishing activity to be suspended in West Bengal and Odisha till May 20, in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (May 20).

The Super Cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): IMD Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top government officials in New Delhi on Monday. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting of the National Crisis Monitoring Committee at 12 noon today, reported news agency ANI. Teams doing miking in coastal villages of Balasore district of Odisha, requesting people to evacuate their places and shift to cyclone shelters with essential items by following social distancing. Public announcements being made in Digha in West Bengal for shifting to safer places. Nearly 15,000 people have been shifted to the nearest flood centres. Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness. He again reiterated that the Central government is ready to provide any support needed from them by the affected state: Ministry of Home Affairs Home minister Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan': Officials.

