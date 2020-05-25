Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata residents continue to stage protest to restore power, water supply

Kolkata, May 25: Protests continued in parts of the city over restoration of electric and water supply five days after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the city. However, the state Home Department on Sunday said that power had been restored in several areas of Kolkata.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has pinned the blame on Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation, which provides power to residents of Kolkata and Howrah, for not being able to restore power supply on time.

The Home Department, in a series of tweets said, "The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) has reported to the government that major parts of the following areas have been restored power: Jadavpur, Selimpur, Mukundapur, Survey Park, Patuli, Regent Estate, NSC Bose Road, Behala Chowrasta, James Long Sarani, Silpara,Lake Town, Jessore Road, Nagerbazar, Rash Behari Connector, BB Chatterjee Road."

The department also said that the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) had restored power in major parts of the following areas, including Garia, Kestopur, Bansdroni, Baguihati, Salt Lake, Teghoria New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Kalyani, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat and Gayespur.

"WBSEDCL further reports that power has been restored in major areas of Nadia and East Midnapore. Power has been restored to most of the PHE water supply and hospitals. Most of the irrigation pumping stations are operational now," the department added.

The Home Department also said the state government had been trying to restore power and essential services in rest of the areas. It had given firm directions to WBSEDCL and CESC. Several uprooted trees were being removed by civic and state bodies with the help of Army and NDRF.

Meanwhile, in several areas of the city people put up road blockades on Sunday, demanding immediate restoration of power supply. The residents also held protests at prominent areas such as Behala, New Alipore, Regent Park and Jadavpur.