Cyclone Amphan: Death toll rises to 85; Kolkata residents stage protest over basic needs

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, May 23: The total number of deaths due to Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal has increased to 85. On the other side, several angry residents of the city resorted to protest and blocked roads in various parts in Kolkata over the administration's failure to restore normalcy even after three days.

With normal life thrown out of gear by the region's worst weather disasters, the authorities scrambled in various parts of the state to restore normalcy.

PM announces Rs 500 cr advance relief for cyclone-hit Odisha

PM Modi: West Bengal fighting both Covid-19 and cyclone at the same time | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit cyclone Amphan hit South 24 Parganas district on Saturday and take stock of the situation. Lakhs of people were rendered homeless as cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction through half-a-dozen districts of the state on Wednesday, flattening houses, uprooting thousands of trees and swamping low-lying areas.

According to reports, around 1.5 crore people of the state have been directly affected and more than 10 lakh houses destroyed due to the cyclone. Although electricity and mobile connection were restored in some parts of Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas districts, many areas continued to remain in darkness as power poles had been blown away and communication lines snapped.

22 opposition parties call upon Centre to declare Cyclone Amphan as national calamity

Several roads and houses in Kolkata, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas districts continue to remain waterlogged, as hapless citizens came out on the streets against the administration's "apathy and ineffectiveness".

People in various parts of Kolkata staged protests and blockades since Friday night demanding immediate resumption of power and water supply, three days after Amphan ravaged the state.

In Hingalganj block of North 24 Parganas, people claimed they were running out of food, as shops in the vicinity were yet to lift shutters in the aftermath of the calamity.

"The entire area is underwater and we are out of food for the last three days. We are yet to get any relief," said Geeta Mahali, a resident of the area.

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for West Bengal

Several relief camps have come up in the districts, where hapless people have queued up for two squares of meal and shelter after their homes being either blown or washed away. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Relief Force have been working on a war-footing to clear the roads blocked by the uprooted trees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flew down to Kolkata on Friday and undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Lauding the efforts of the state government in combating the crisis, PM Modi announced an advance assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state.