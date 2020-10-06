YouTube
    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 06: A 31-year-old man has been arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping people online, a Mumbai police official said.

    Cyber fraudster held in Mumbai

    The accused Himanshu Luthra had allegedly cheated a resident of Dadar in central Mumbai by posing as a representative of a bank, he said.

    Spurt in cyber attacks from China, over 40,000 cases in 5 days: Maha cyber dept

    Luthra allegedly contacted the victim under the pretext of helping him encash "bonus points" earned on his ATM card and fraudulently withdrew Rs 71,000 from his bank account, the official said quoting the complaint.

    Police suspect Luthra is part of a racket involved in committing such crimes and his role is limited to opening accounts with various banks where the crime money can be parked and transferred to other accounts.

    Read more about:

    cyber crimes mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
    X