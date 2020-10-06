Cyber fraudster held in Mumbai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 06: A 31-year-old man has been arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping people online, a Mumbai police official said.

The accused Himanshu Luthra had allegedly cheated a resident of Dadar in central Mumbai by posing as a representative of a bank, he said.

Luthra allegedly contacted the victim under the pretext of helping him encash "bonus points" earned on his ATM card and fraudulently withdrew Rs 71,000 from his bank account, the official said quoting the complaint.

Police suspect Luthra is part of a racket involved in committing such crimes and his role is limited to opening accounts with various banks where the crime money can be parked and transferred to other accounts.